Coach’s Pride Collection Includes Rainbow Unicorns, Dinosaurs & More Starting at $35

Get ready for a closet revamp: Coach’s 2020 Pride collection includes every rainbow piece your outfits could ever need.

The Tapestry-owned brand debuted its Pride capsule with items ranging from T-shirts and apparel to bags and accessories as well as bold sneakers and slides. With prices starting at just $35, you can stock up on all of Coach’s colorful collection now at Coach.com.

Most pieces include a rainbow overhaul of the brand’s signature C-logo print, as seen on the new Lowline Pride sneakers. Retailing for $125, the shoe employs signature CitySole technology for a comfortable step all day long; with a TPU heel counter for ultimate support, these sneakers will quickly become your new go-to for a pop personality.

Joining the low-top kicks are two new takes on the brand’s slide silhouette. The sporty sandal experienced a bright transformation with one option that comes adorned with stars and a rainbow unicorn while its counterpart features a colorful dinosaur and camouflage uppers. Both pairs sell for $95.

This year, Coach and its subsidiary Coach Foundation topped off their collection with donations to three major LGBTQ+ organizations: the Hetrick-Martin Institute that provides community and basic supplies to LGBTQ youth; GLSEN which works to increase acceptance and end discrimination in schools for LGBTQ students; and the Albert Kennedy Trust, a British organization aiding LGBT youth living in homelessness or hostile environments.

With its Pride collection, Coach joins the likes of Ugg, Ralph Lauren, Adidas and more who have introduced their own capsules filled with rainbow accents. And like Coach, many brands are using these collections as an opportunity to give back to the community, contributing to organizations such as the United Nations Free & Equal campaign, the Ally Coalition, the It Gets Better Project and more.

Ahead, shop a few of FN’s top picks from Coach’s 2020 Pride collection.

