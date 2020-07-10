Catherine Zeta-Jones Debuts Her First Footwear Collection With Butterfly Twists

Catherine Zeta-Jones added a new title to her list of achievements: footwear designer.

Through her lifestyle brand Casa Zeta-Jones, the “No Reservations” actress joined forces with British footwear brand Butterfly Twists to create her first footwear collection, composed of 10 styles. The capsule consists of reimagined ballet flats, available now at ButterflyTwists.com, for prices ranging from $71 to $77.

Zeta-Jones announced the news of her collaboration on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “For the past year I have been working on all new products for Casa Zeta-Jones. In this tough time, I wanted to bring some joy and comfort from my Casa to yours, so I’ve selected a few special items that make me feel good, and I hope they will do the same for you.”

The star went on to explain that the collection is also entirely vegan for an eco-friendly finish.

The capsule includes four unique takes on a classic ballet flat. The Annie, Olivia, Gigi and Holly silhouettes all employ environmentally friendly leather, with soft memory foam cushioning and a water-resistant construction. The shoes also are equipped with a grippy outsole for full traction. The woven uppers are accented by leather bow ties, cap toes and espadrille rope details.

Read on to find FN’s selection of stylish picks from the Catherine Zeta-Jones x Butterfly Twists collection.

To Buy: Casa Zeta-Jones x Butterly Twists Annie Flat, $77.

To Buy: Casa Zeta-Jones x Butterly Twists Olivia Flat, $71.

To Buy: Casa Zeta-Jones x Butterly Twists Gigi Flat, $77.

To Buy: Casa Zeta-Jones x Butterly Twists Holly Flat, $77.

