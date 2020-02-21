Principal Dancer Isabella Boylston’s Go-To Pair of Shoes Might Surprise You

Break out your dance shoes: celebrity-approved legwear brand Calzedonia has released all-new tights for spring ’20, tapping American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Isabella Boylston for its “Create Your Own Stage” campaign.

Boylston models three different styles of tights in the campaign — the sheer micro polka dot tights, diamond-patterned fishnet tights and sheer tights with a chequered pattern — that all retail separately for $15. She takes the pairs around three New York settings, showcasing them with heeled leather booties, black and white Adidas sneakers and her signature pointe shoes.

Isabella Boylston models Calzedonia tights from its spring ’20 collection. CREDIT: Calzedonia

The campaign aims to promote confidence in its wearers and encourage them to serve as "the star of their own show," according to a press release. "This campaign is about creating your own stage, which is something I really relate to," Boylston told FN at the campaign launch event on Feb. 20. "Ever since I was little, I've been choreographing and creating my own shows, bringing my fantasies to life through dance. I think the message is not only applicable to dancers; everyone has the power to create the world they want to live in and the path they want for themselves. It's very empowering to put yourself in charge of your own destiny." The 33-year-old ballerina, who says she has trained to be a professional since the age of 3, was named a principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre in 2014 after joining the company in 2005.

“My partnership with Calzedonia feels very natural because I wear tights every day of my life,” she said. “I actually travelled to Verona for the Calzedonia Leg Show [last October]; one of my most cherished roles is starring as Juliet from ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ so it was magical walking around the character’s hometown. Plus, pasta is my favorite food, so I was also very happy for the spaghetti, too.”

When it comes to dance footwear, Boylston has a unique experience, too. A ballerina can go through multiple pairs of pointe shoes in one show alone, let alone in one week. Boylston noted she goes through about five per week on average, wearing customized pairs from Bloch.

“It depends on the ballet, but for certain ballets, I want really hard, brand new shoes. For other ballets like ‘Giselle,’ I want them super soft and quiet,” she explained. “For some like ‘Swan Lake,’ I even change shoes in the middle of the show, going through two to three pairs of shoes in a single performance.”

When she’s not dancing en pointe, Boylston says she reaches for her Nike Air Max 95 sneakers for a cute and comfortable off-duty option.

