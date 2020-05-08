Athleta Releases Washable 5-Pack Face Masks for Adults and Kids

If you are still on the hunt for face masks, look no further than Athleta.

The Gap-owned athleisure brand released its own face mask designs following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for the usage of protective coverings over your nose and mouth when out in public.

Like its sister company Old Navy, Athleta is now offering masks for women and girls, both coming in packs of five and both selling for $30 at Athleta.com; they are set to ship on June 17. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex for stretch with a cotton lining for breathability and comfort, these non-medical masks are easily reusable and have been tested to last through at least 20 home washes. Secured with adjustable elastic straps, the masks are machine washable for quick cleaning and are designed to be light and airy on the skin with patterns including camouflage as well as solid colorways.

On top of offering masks for purchase, the brand has also announced they plan to donate 100,000 non-medical masks to a major healthcare organization in support of frontline workers.

See Athleta’s masks for girls and women below as well as a few of our top picks from the brand.

