Anthropologie Offers Dozens of Stylish Face Masks for Under $30

For those on the hunt for stylish face masks, Anthropologie has the answers to all your woes.

The retailer currently hosts dozens of face masks designs from brands like Sanctuary, Amadi and Bunglo, all in a variety of sizes, packages and patterns. Ranging from $14 for an individual mask up to $26 for a pack of five, they all can be found at Anthropologie.com.

Masks are a must-have item as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on April 3 that everyone wears cloth face coverings in public settings.

At Anthropologie, they retail Sanctuary’s non-medical grade masks that utilize soft cotton for comfort and breathability with elastic ear loops and an adjustable metal nose bridge providing a secure fit. They also sell masks from Amadi featuring elastic straps that secure around the back of the head for full coverage and reduced slippage. Made in a facility that is sanitized every night before next-day production, these 2-ply jersey cotton masks are handy to have for grocery runs and outdoor walks.

Bunglo’s masks top off the list with 400-thread count cotton fabric with moisture-wicking capabilities. Double-layered and reversible, these masks include woven elastic ear loops for a gentler hold highlighting unique patterns inspired by artist Shay Spaniola’s travels and childhood mid-century-styled home.

Read on to shop our top picks of masks available online from Anthropologie.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthroplogie

To Buy: Sanctuary Printed Face Masks 5-Pack, $26.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthroplogie

To Buy: Amadi Striped Face Mask, $14.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthroplogie

To Buy: Bunglo Rosefields Reusable Face Mask, $22.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.