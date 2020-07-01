These Fun Animal Face Masks Offer Protection & an Unforgettable Look

Get ready to be the leader of the pack with these animal face masks.

Face masks provide an effective barrier when social distancing cannot be maintained. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms.

Though they might not always be fun to wear, you can give yourself the best experience possible by showing your personality through a unique design. For all of the animal lovers out there, face masks provide an easy excuse to demonstrate your love for your favorite creatures while still protecting yourself and others.

Read on to shop FN’s top picks of animal face masks for every breed in the book.

Animal Face Masks: Shark

This soft bandana face masks wicks moisture off the face and provides sun protection as well as dust protection. With 12 different ways to wear it, the intimidating image scares people straight into keeping 6 feet of distance between you as well.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Animal Face Masks: Pug

Show off your funkier side with this face mask boasting a sunglasses-wearing pug right front and center. A nose clip creates a locked-down seal for safety as five breathable layers form a protective barrier. It is washable as well and comes with two filters to truly purified breathing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Animal Face Masks: Dogs

From golden retrievers to labradors, take your puppy love to the next level thanks to this dog-coated mask. Featuring over five different breeds, it has adjustable earloops so you can find that custom fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Animal Face Masks: Cat

This animal face mask is purrrr-fect for any cat lover. It fits easily over the nose and mouth with an extended hem for comfort and ease of breath. It wicks away moisture during warmer days and keeps your face and neck protected from the sun.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Animal Face Masks: Panda

Nothing is cuter than a panda enjoying a bite of bamboo, especially when designed on a face mask. This particular piece is waterproof for wear during any weather with adjustable ear loops and an M-shaped nose piece that rests perfectly flat.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Animal Face Masks: Butterflies

Coming with two extra filters for continuous use and protection, the beautiful butterflies of this mask dance across your face for a colorful pop. It is reusable and designed to maintain its shape wash after wash.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Animal Face Masks: Turtle

Turtles are one of the most majestic creatures in the sea and this printed face mask does them justice by creating breathable protection later for your nose and mouth. The brand includes filters with your purchase, too, to keep you that much safer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Animal Face Masks: Sloth

We bet you did not know just how much you needed a face mask covered in sloths hugging and eating donuts until now. This standout mask is the cutest way to show off your spirited personality with its adjustable and filtered design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Animal Face Masks: Grumpy Cats

Use your face mask to show your mood even if others can’t see your expression with these funny cat designs. Complete with three-dimensional ears, cat lovers will look forward to wearing these masks thanks to soft cotton fabric and stretch earloops.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Animal Face Masks: Tiger

This tiger is unlike any you have ever seen before; it gives the ferocious create a watercolor twist for an artistic feel. The skin-friendly fabric is gentle for hours of continuous wear with a soft interior lining that isn’t dyed as to not irritate sensitive skin.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

