Aldo Launches Stylish Face Masks for Everyday Wear

Aldo officially joined the face mask market today with its launch of protective coverings.

In partnership with its sister brand Call It Spring, the footwear and accessories label debuted a series of face masks and neck gaiters as part of its newest initiative, “Love People Masks.” The masks are available now for $15 to $18 at AldoShoes.com.

The brand’s face of facial coverings includes a mix of multiple different silhouettes of masks in addition to neck gaiters. The Crema design features sequin-coated fabric for a standout hit, set atop a washable and reusable fabric and elasticated ear straps. Joining the Crema is the Alamwen mask, a pleated, minimalistic satin design with adjustable earloops — these masks come in a pack of two, too. The Viaoma mask is one of the more bold designs of the bunch thanks to its glittering embellishments and netted covering, perfect for a night on the town.

The Laothien silhouette rounds out the masks with its soft cotton fabric and relaxed form for casual, everyday wear; these masks are also available in two-packs. Lastly, the Mirilibeth neck gaiter comes finished with an antibacterial lining for clean breathing along with a soft fabric and bold printed design.

Not only is Aldo creating face masks for sale but the brand is also donating 100% of the proceeds to the National Urban League, a nonpartisan organization fighting for and protecting the rights of underserved communities. Aldo’s funds specifically will benefit the Urban Youth Empowerment and Project Ready programs; the Urban Youth Empowerment program focuses on education and employment for those aged 16 to 24 whereas Project Ready is the organization’s signature education program prepping underserved youth for further schooling and successful careers.

