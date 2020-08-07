Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand’s Latest Collaboration Is Releasing Soon

Union Los Angeles has given sneaker fans a full look at its latest collaboration with Jordan Brand and it won’t take long before it releases.

The streetwear boutique previewed its entire collection on its website yesterday confirming that the two “Guava” and “Off Noir” iterations of the Union x Air Jordan 4 that surfaced this month are included along with a new Air Jordan Delta Mid “Off Noir” and the Air Jordan Zoom ’92 “Guava.” The entire capsule releases on Aug. 29.

Union’s Chris Gibbs also shared the design process behind his collaborative Air Jordan 4s saying that the upper features plush suede generally found on Birkenstock sandals while the mesh panels are pulled from the model’s original releases. One major edit to the shoes is the fold-over tongue that pays homage to how Gibbs used to wear his pairs but for wearers who want the classic style can remove the stitching to reveal a normal-sized tongue. Additional modifications appear on the upper with the use of duo-paneling that created a slightly different shape compared to previous releases. Capping off the look is a beige-colored midsole and outsole.

The Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Off Noir.” CREDIT: Union Los Angeles

The Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Guava.” CREDIT: Union Los Angeles

Alongside the classic Air Jordan 4s, Union has chosen to incorporate two of Jordan Brand’s newest silhouettes including the Air Jordan Delta Mid and the Air Jordan Zoom ’92. The Delta Mid opts for a breathable mesh upper with premium suede overlays while cushioned with a full-length Nike React foam in the midsole. The Zoom ’92 incorporates design elements from the classic Air Jordan 7, the Nike Air Max 180 and the Nike Air Force 5 with a grey-based upper and red accents while a forefoot Zoom Air bag in the midsole offers all-day comfort.

Look for Union’s latest Air Jordan collection to release on Unionjordanla.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers starting on Aug. 29.

The Air Jordan Delta Mid “Off Noir.” CREDIT: Union Los Angeles