The Iconic Nike Waffle Racer Is Reimagined as a Modernized Silhouette

Nike just gave one of its most iconic silhouettes ever a modernized makeover.

The brand introduced the latest Waffle Racer 2X this week, and as the name suggests, it’s inspired by the original Waffle Racer running sneaker from 1977 and is reimagined exclusively for women.

Taking cues from its predecessor, the upper incorporates an inside-out design showcasing the throwback construction while tape overlays featured throughout the shoe is a futuristic take on the tongue’s classic stitching. The tooling has also been redesigned with a slimmer construction to better suit the proportion of a woman’s heel but the classic waffle-inspired knobs are on the outsole. The shoe’s standout details are the repeating number (3793750) printed on the sole as a nod to the original Waffle Racer’s patent number.

The lateral side of the Nike Women’s Waffle Racer 2X in “Summit White.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Women’s Waffle Racer 2X in “Desert Berry.” CREDIT: Nike

The original Waffle Racer was designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman and was created with the use of a waffle iron giving the shoe its distinguished look on the outsole. A similar Waffle Spike that was hand-made by Bowerman in the ’70s recently hit the auction block and was expected to fetch anywhere between $130,000 to $150,000.

Fans of the new Women’s Waffle Racer 2X don’t have to wait for a second in buying the shoe as it is available right now in the “Desert Berry” and “Summit White” colorways now on Nike.com, the Nike app, and at select Nike retailers. The shoe comes with a $100 retail price.