K-Swiss Unveils a Pair of New Court-Ready Tennis Shoes

K-Swiss is a company rooted in tennis, and although much of the talk is around the brand’s heritage styles, it also continues to deliver performance shoes to the market.

Today, the brand revealed a pair of court-ready styles: the Hypercourt Supreme and the Hypercourt Express 2. These two looks, according to the brand, are designed to appeal to every kind of tennis shoe fan, whether you’re out to improve your game or you’re just a fan of the aesthetics and wear them for their lifestyle appeal.

K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 2 for women. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

The Hypercourt Supreme is built with synthetic leather uppers that are paired with breathable mesh, a bootie upper construction for a comfortable and locked-in fit, the brand’s lightweight and energy-returning Surge 7.0 midsole technology and its Dragguard 7.0 and AOSTA 7.0 rubber outsole compounds.

For the Hypercourt Express 2, K-Swiss used synthetic leather and breathable mesh for the uppers, its lightweight and comfort-focused Surgelite midsole tech, moisture-wicking Ortholite sockliners and its proprietary Dragguard and AOSTA 7.0 rubber outsole compounds.

Watch on FN

The K-Swiss Hypercourt Supreme and the Hypercourt Express 2 are available now in both men’s and women’s sizing via KSwiss.com. The performance styles retail for $135 and $110, respectively.

K-Swiss Hypercourt Supreme for men. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss