Twisted X Launches No-Glue Shoe Created Without Chemical Adhesives

Twisted X has introduced a new eco-friendly shoe.

The brand, that has long been committed to sustainability, launched its first-ever footwear collection created without the use of chemical adhesives, titled Zero-X — a revolutionary no-glue shoe.

Without the use of chemical adhesives, Twisted X was able to eliminate harmful toxins and high-energy production processes. The Zero-X line utilizes Twisted X’s proprietary interlocking, double-stitching system, which is an independent stitching construction that removes 75% of the harsh environmental issues created with traditional footwear.

Additionally, the lack of harsh chemical adhesives, scoring dust, debris and the elimination of heating and cooling production energy all add to the eco-forward benefits of Zero-X.

“Three years ago, we sought to do something we’ve never done before — revolutionize the way we make footwear by creating a zero-glue shoe. Sustainability is at the heart of our product innovation and creating a shoe with no glue enables us to bring to market a product that can make a difference in the world,” Twisted X CEO, Prasad Reddy said.

Women’s Zero-X Shoes CREDIT: Courtesy of Twisted X

The collection features four styles for women and four styles for men. The women’s collection includes a slip-on shoe that has a textile-pattern design. The shoe features internal cushioning for comfort and a low to the ground outsole.

The men’s line includes a chestnut-colored moccasin with a full-grain leather upper. Both the men’s and women’s lines are made to be light and breathable and feature ecoTWX uppers, which are created from recycled plastic water bottles. The outsoles are made of rice husk agricultural by-products.

Men’s Zero-X Shoe CREDIT: Courtesy of Twisted X

Furthering their commitment to protecting the planet, Twisted X has promised to plant a tree with every pair of shoe sold.

The collection will officially drop in February 2021 and will be available online and select stores. To find online or in store go to Twistedx.com.