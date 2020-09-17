This Celeb-Approved Brand Just Released a Sustainable Skate Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cariuma, a Brazilian-based sustainable sneaker brand that has been spotted on the feet of stars such as Nina Agdal and Christie Brinkley this summer, has released a new silhouette designed for skateboarding.

The Catiba Pro Skate shoe is the brand’s latest silhouette to be added to its roster of trendy sneakers that not only look stylish but feature responsibly-sourced materials throughout. The sustainable fashion brand teamed up with a group of skaters, including pros Steve Berra and Mike Vallely, for a sneaker that’s made from natural rubber, organic cotton, and premium responsibly sourced suede. Available in both men’s and women’s sizes the Catiba Pro Skate shoe is available at Cariuma.com for $89.

The Catiba Pro Skate sneaker from Cariuma. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

“I have never worked so hard to create a relationship with a brand more than I have with Cariuma. From the moment I saw them, I knew their move into skateboarding was going to be important,” said Berra in a press release statement. ” Their commitment to the culture and their pursuit of creating a comfortable, sustainable, and durable shoe like the Catiba Pro is like no other brand I’ve seen.”

The materials were strategically chosen for the sustainable sneaker to not only look cool but to allow one to comfortably skate in them. Features include thicker diagonal stripes that are carved onto the outsole for more traction plus memory-foam insoles for arch support and shock absorption.

Available in five neutral colorways for both men and women, the cotton canvas shoe sits on a vulcanized rubber sole made from the hevea brasiliensis tree. Additionally, the insole is mamona oil-based, which is an alternative to petroleum. The shoe also features a sustainable cork insert.

The Catiba Pro Skate sneaker from Cariuma. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

