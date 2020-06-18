Allbirds Takes a Step into the Intimates Market with Eco-Friendly Undies Collection

Allbirds is getting intimate with customers. Today, the company is introducing its newest product category — underwear. The footwear and accessories brand is introducing Trino Undies, a collection of underwear for men and women made of its proprietary Trino material, currently used for a sock collection.

Trino combines the cooling, breathable, responsibly harvested Eucalyptus tree fibers with a touch of soft merino wool. The brand had first introduced the material in its sock offering that includes running, no-show, short and tall styles for men and women.

The new Trino Undies collection features a boxer brief for men. For women, there’s a thong, brief, shortie and bralette. All styles are available in a variety of colors that include Boulder, Storm, Malibu, Nimbus, Raincloud and Wheat. Retail prices range from $16 for the thong style to $30 for the bralette.

Related Adidas and Allbirds Reveal Sustainability-Focused Partnership With Plans to Make an Athletic Shoe As Companies Scramble to Return PPP, Why Allbirds Made the Decision Two Weeks Ago Kristen Bell Shines in Neon While Supporting Frontline Nurses With $1M Furniture Giveaway

Comfort is just part of the equation for the brand, best known for its wool footwear. Sustainability is just as important with the carbon footprint for the Undies line ranging from just 1.2 kg to 3.7 kg.

The company recently launched its carbon footprint initiative, a calculation that measures the carbon output of each of its products. Allbirds now labeling every product it makes with a Life Cycle Assessment tool. Developed in-house, the tool was designed to measure each product’s environmental impact, factoring in materials, development, manufacturing and end of life. The company reports transportation separately in its company-wide emissions.

For consumers unfamiliar with the measure of a carbon footprint, it’s the amount of carbon dioxide emitted from the use of fossil fuels by an individual or a company. So, going forward, Allbirds will be tallying all its greenhouse gas emissions when measuring the environmental impact of all its products.

According to the company, the average carbon footprint across all its products is 7.6 kg, compared to the industry average carbon footprint for a sneaker at 12.5 kg. For footwear, the Allbirds Wool Runner comes in at 7.1 kg, the Tree Runner at 8.1 kg, Tree Toppers at 8.8 kg and the Wool Lounger at 6 kg. In the sock category, the Hider is 1.4 kg, the Quarter is 1.9 kg and Tuber is 2.5 kg.