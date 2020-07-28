Stance Honors ‘Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back’ 40th Anniversary With Collectible Socks

Stance is celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in the best way it knows how — with socks.

In collaboration with Lucasfilm and trading card company Topps, Stance created a series of sock designs inspired by the characters of the iconic film 40 years after its debut in 1980. The commemorating capsule dropped today at Stance.com as well as at select retailers with single sets of socks retailing for $20 while a collectors’ pack sells for $85.

The full collection highlights Yoda, Darth Vader, Storm Troopers and Boba Fett in designs inspired by the classic artwork from Topps’ trading cards released originally with the launch of the film in 1980. You can find Yoda, Darth Vader and the Storm Troopers socks all available in single pairs whereas the Boba Fett iteration will only be available through the purchase of a box set. All pairs are made with the brand’s signature Infiknit technology that is designed to never rip and never tear; they also feature all-day arch support technology in addition to a friction-reducing seamless toe closure and targeted cushioning for comfort.

The box also comes with a six-pack of Topps x Stance collectible trading cards; these cards will be a mix of designs with a surprise per each set. Finishing off the box is a soft-touch magnetic clasp to keep the styles protected as well as artwork inspired by the 1980 Topps trading card wax box set.

In addition to “Star Wars,” Stance has previously collaborated with everyone from Nirvana to Rihanna and Billie Eilish on their own unique sock collections; the brand also worked with Major League Baseball and serves as the official sock of the MLB.

Read on to shop Stance’s newest “Star Wars” socks collaboration now.

To Buy: Stance x Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Yoda Socks, $20.

To Buy: Stance x Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader Socks, $20.

To Buy: Stance x Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Storm Trooper Socks, $20.

To Buy: Stance x Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Socks Box Pack, $85.

