Happy Socks x The Phluid Project Launch Pride Collection Complete With Tie-Dye Socks

Happy Socks and The Phluid Project are back with another collaboration ahead of Pride month in June.

For the second time, Happy Socks and The Phluid Project have teamed up for a series of six socks that are technicolored and tie-dyed. All socks are available to purchase as singles for $16-$22 as well a gift box that features a set of two for $38. The collection will be available year-round at Happysocks.com starting today, Tuesday, May 26.

Although Pride will be celebrated quite differently this year, the collection encourages people worldwide to wear their pride every day. As we turn our attention to more comfort and loungewear items, these cotton socks are a great way to feel festive.

Happy Socks and The Phluid Project also plan to direct 10% of each net sale made by the collection to the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ community.

Last year, the two brands teamed up for a Pride month collection and directed a portion of net sales to the Stonewall Community Foundation, which raises money for LGBTQ initiatives rooted in education, anti-violence and health.

