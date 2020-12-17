Drake & Will.i.am Are Fans of Mallet London, a British Shoe Brand Launching in the U.S.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Although 2020 has presented its challenges, for British business mogul and reality television star Tommy Mallet, it’s been the best year of his life.

Known for his role in the British television show “The Only Way Is Essex” or “TOWIE,” Mallet has also grown his presence in the footwear industry with an affordable luxury namesake sneaker brand. A self-proclaimed sneakerhead, Mallet decided to launch his shoe company in 2015 with no previous experience. Mallet London has since made its way to the shelves of 145 stores in Europe including Selfridges, Harrods and Level Shoes. Now, as the reality television-star-turned-business-mogul plans to introduce Mallet London to the United States in the spring, he’s also preparing to be a new parent with longtime girlfriend and fellow TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou.

“This has been the most successful year of my life ever,” said Mallet. “I feel I have achieved so much in the U.K. and I know it sounds bad, but there’s only so many times you go into Harrods and Selfridges and you see your stock and know how well you did. You do sort of miss that sort of the first chase and I feel like I’m sort of going back to that with the U.S. launch. I’ve really got a fire in my belly for it.”

Mallet’s ambition has helped grow his footwear brand to expand across categories, with sneakers available for men, women and children. He also has an apparel line that’s available to shop at select retailers and online at Mallet.com.

“I just want to be a one-stop-shop. I don’t want to be like but just a menswear brand, I want families to be able to like my products: kids, the moms and dads, the grandmothers and grandfathers,” said Mallet.

And Mallet London goes beyond just the star power of the “TOWIE” cast member. Celebrities such as Drake and Will.i.am have been seen sporting the brand in addition to British talent like singer and songwriter, Craig David.

“It’s obviously nice to know that out of all the product in the world that mine is getting a little bit of attention and I’m grateful for that, but I still don’t think it’s as ever good as seeing the buying customer in the department store buying the product,” said Mallet. “That’s the one that does it for me.”

The Mallet London x Coogi sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mallet London

Today, the brand continues to see exponential growth as it continues to garner a cult-like following thanks to its innovative collabs like its sneaker with streetwear brand Coogi that sold out within an hour in 2019. Mallet London has seen triple-digit sales growth since 2017 and continues to expand its now 30-plus team with sights on launching at a top specialty store in the United States along with distribution with select North American stockists.

With Mallet London’s footwear sourced from Portugal, Turkey, England and China, the brand continues to evolve through development and design. Mallet infamously sketches hundreds of shoe designs that range from hikers to sneakers with clear soles.

“I‘m building on everything, so the way I look at my business, no matter what I achieve, the business is still not finished,” said Mallet, who continues to hire people to join the team even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mallet London plans to bring its men’s footwear line to the U.S. in the spring followed by women’s in the fall. Price points are expected to range from $260-$300.