These New Rothy’s Sneakers Feel Like Pillows for Your Feet — and They’re Eco-Friendly, Too

Attention: Rothy’s has a new sneaker silhouette.

The sustainably minded footwear company today launched a new style, The Lace Up — a summer-ready sneaker that feels like a pillow for the foot. The Lace Up has a comfy fit right out of the box, thanks to a dual-layer insole, a plush, cushy collar and a sock-line, terry-lined tongue. On Rothys.com, customers can snag The Lace Up in sizes 5 through 13 at a $165 price tag.

As with other Rothy’s styles, The Lace Up is not just comfortable but also eco-friendly. The shoe is knit from 100% recycled material, with its upper and laces crafted from Rothy’s signature thread (spun from repurposed water bottles) and its footbed made of plant-based materials. The outsole is created from bio-based TPU, while the pillow-like cushioning at the ankle is crafted out of excess material. With its sleek look and all-day comfort, The Lace Up is perfect for teaming with a T-shirt and denim shorts for a casual vibe, or worn with a dress for your next social distancing barbecue.

Rothy’s The Lace Up sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Watch on FN

Rothy’s was named FN’s 2019 Brand of the Year for its sustainable, commuter-favorite styles. The brand has found numerous A-list fans in Katie Holmes, Jenna Dewan, Emma Roberts and Jessica Biel, to name a few. Perhaps most notably, Meghan Markle famously wore its $145 The Point pumps during an October 2018 trip to Australia. The sustainably minded “Suits” alum has opted for the company’s eco-friendly wares on multiple occasions since.

“We’re building a long-lasting brand by being inventive in every category we can be,” Rothy’s co-founder Roth Martin told FN in 2019. “It’s that kind of thoughtfulness we have permeating through our entire organization.”

Below, shop The Lace Up in all the available colorways, from classic white to pretty pastels. Some silhouettes feature an all-white outsole for a sporty look, while others are finished with a honey brown outsole for a subtle pop.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Lace Up Lilac, $165.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Lace Up Bright White, $165.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Lace Up Navy, $165.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Lace Up Spearmint, $165.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Lace Up Vanilla, $165.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.