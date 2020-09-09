Nike Air Max Made Freddy Krueger-Inspired Sneakers in Time for Halloween

With only a few weeks until Halloween, Nike revealed images for its upcoming “Freddy Krueger” colorway release in time for the holiday. The iconic sneaker style will be reimagined and inspired by the antagonist in the classic horror movie, “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

The shoes will feature Velvet Brown, Team Red and University Red hues with gray suede toecaps, a black-and-white checkered tongue, and metallic detailing.

Previously, in 2007, the brand created a different Freddy Krueger-inspired hue for its Nike Dunk SB Low silhouette. Since its release, the colorway has become one of the most coveted models with a pair selling for an average of $12,000, according to StockX.

The release date and retail price have not yet been disclosed.

This Air Max 95 model joins two other Nike Halloween sneaker releases, including the Air Trainer 3 “Dracula” and Nike Blazer Mid Spider Web”

The Air Max 95 is known for its signature details including its unique Swoosh logo placement and skeletal-inspired construction. It features an upper mesh construction with nylon eyelets and a foam midsole designed to represent the human skin, ribs, and spine, respectively.

This year marks the 25th anniversary since the sneaker model’s original release. They were originally created to revive the running sneaker category after basketball shoes dominated the sneaker market throughout the 1990s. Since its debut, the model has become one of the most iconic and widely-coveted silhouettes in the Nike Air Max lineup.