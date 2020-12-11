Nike Introduces a Valentine’s Day Colorway of the Iconic Air Force 1

The iconic Nike Air Force 1 is getting a romantic refresh in 2021 in time for the heart-filled holiday.

Nike debuted images of a revamped “Valentine’s Day” version of the iconic silhouette, which features the model’s signature white leather uppers paired with a cream-colored midsole, outsole and Swoosh detail along the sides. They also have red heart details on the outer-facing portions of the heel and are finished off with “Nike” red lettering on the tongue and color-coordinated accents throughout the heel counter.

This playful colorway of the modern classic shoe will retail for $110 and is set to drop in February 2021.

Here’s a closer look at the ‘Valentine’s Day’ colorway. CREDIT: Nike

While awaiting these festive sneakers, Nike has no shortage of exciting releases to close out 2020. For instance, the athletic footwear label’s Stüssy x Air Force 1 pack will drop on Dec. 11 in two colorways: “Fossil Stone” and “Black.” They will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. PT in the U.S. and in the U.K. at 10 a.m. GMT on stussy.com. The sneakers also can be purchased in Japan and Korea on the brand’s e-commerce website on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. JST.

The silhouette is rooted in basketball, however as on-court technology evolved it has found new life among casual sneaker wearers. In the near four decades since its 1982 debut, the Nike Air Force 1 has been the go-to shoe for cultural icons, most notably in the world of hip-hop, laced up by legends including such as rap megastars Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Fat Joe, Nelly and countless others.

In recent years, the shoe has become a favorite of street style stars including Hailey Baldwin, Madison Beer and Addison Rae, who prove that the silhouette can seamlessly transition from day to night and can be worn with anything: jeans, date night-ready jumpsuits and more.