British Sneaker Store Size? Celebrates 20 Years & Previews Nike, Adidas Exclusives for 2020

Today in London, to mark its 20th anniversary, British sneaker retailer Size? launched an immersive exhibition exploring its legacy and giving sneakerheads an exclusive first look at limited edition SMUs dropping this year across Q1 and Q2.

Hero products upcoming include a special edition Nike Air Max 95 along with back catalogue reissues of the Adidas Originals SL 76 and a new Superstar 50/20 Cities collection which also celebrates the shoe’s 50th anniversary. Elsewhere sneakerheads can expect a Size? take on Reebok’s Classic Leather Club C and NCP, the New Balance 327, Vans SK8-Hi Old Skool and Slip-On plus Puma’s Fashion Rider and Style Rider.

Over 2020, these and more exclusive brand collaborations will launch across all its 30-odd European outlets every week.

The Size? brand was born in 2000 as a retailer selling niche product in key UK locations: London, Manchester and Brighton.

Opening to the public tomorrow, Saturday February 1, in East London, the day-long exhibition features archive product with collaborations, campaign photography, CAD designs and ephemera alongside the 2020 preview.

There is also a showcase with creative innovators, tastemakers and visionaries. These are designers, photographers, artists, stylists and other young up-and-comers who embody the vision of Size?. They include female-led creative agency Izzy and Dee (Bossey LDN). model photographer Tom Fletcher, stylist Leah Abbott and casting director Sarah Small.

Open: February 1, 10am – 6pm Location: White Rabbit Studios, Shoreditch, London, size.co.uk

