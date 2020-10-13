Vans Adds Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX & UltraRange EXO Hi MTE to Cold-Weather Sneaker Lineup

On the heels of winter and temperatures dropping, Vans is expanding its MTE range with upgraded versions of the Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX and UltraRange EXO Hi MTE models. The brand’s MTE technology integrates heat retention and moisture-wicking features, including insulated lining with an additional layer between the mid and outer soles, to its iconic sneaker silhouettes.
The Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX refreshes the timeless yet retro style with improved MTE 360™ technology, which includes a polar fleece lining for a plush feel and sweat-wicking benefits. For ample warmth, the brand introduced a 100gm PrimaLoft® insulation on the interior to retain heat through the entire upper. These newly-debuted sneakers are crafted from water-resistant suede and leather materials with an MTE 2.0 boot lug sole for secure strides in any climate. They also feature an UltraCush® drop-in molded sock liner, Achilles heel cushion, rubber toe cap, as well as tongue and heel pull tabs.
Available now, the Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX sneakers come in seven color-blocked colorways, including apricot/black and blue block/marshmallow. They retail for $110 and are available for purchase on vans.com.
As the newest addition to Vans’ Ultrarange collection, the UltraRange EXO Hi MTE introduces the brand’s refreshed take on the increasingly popular sneaker boot silhouette. These shoes feature weather-treated leather, textile, and synthetic uppers with a new UltraCush Lite midsole. They also offer the brand’s upgraded MTE 360™ technology with a heat-retaining, moisture-wicking layer between the midsole and outer sole, a sock liner, and a plush interior.
They feature the refreshed version of the MTE collection’s signature lugged rubber sole. The UltraRange EXO Hi MTE boasts a newly-engineered co-molded outer sole and reverse waffle tread to provide better traction and durability while maintaining their lightweight feel.
These sneakers come in eight colorways, including the seasonally-inspired Pumpkin Spice and eye-catching 66 Supply/Muti color-blocked hues. They retail for $105-110 and are available for purchase on vans.com.
Before enduring the harsher elements ahead, shop these everyday cold-weather shoes below.
To Buy: Vans SK8 Hi MTE 2.0 DX, $110.
To Buy: Vans Ultrarange Exo Hi Mate, $110.