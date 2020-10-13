Vans Adds Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX & UltraRange EXO Hi MTE to Cold-Weather Sneaker Lineup

On the heels of winter and temperatures dropping, Vans is expanding its MTE range with upgraded versions of the Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX and UltraRange EXO Hi MTE models. The brand’s MTE technology integrates heat retention and moisture-wicking features, including insulated lining with an additional layer between the mid and outer soles, to its iconic sneaker silhouettes.

CREDIT: Vans

The Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX refreshes the timeless yet retro style with improved MTE 360™ technology, which includes a polar fleece lining for a plush feel and sweat-wicking benefits. For ample warmth, the brand introduced a 100gm PrimaLoft® insulation on the interior to retain heat through the entire upper. These newly-debuted sneakers are crafted from water-resistant suede and leather materials with an MTE 2.0 boot lug sole for secure strides in any climate. They also feature an UltraCush® drop-in molded sock liner, Achilles heel cushion, rubber toe cap, as well as tongue and heel pull tabs.

Available now, the Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX sneakers come in seven color-blocked colorways, including apricot/black and blue block/marshmallow. They retail for $110 and are available for purchase on vans.com.

CREDIT: Vans

As the newest addition to Vans’ Ultrarange collection, the UltraRange EXO Hi MTE introduces the brand’s refreshed take on the increasingly popular sneaker boot silhouette. These shoes feature weather-treated leather, textile, and synthetic uppers with a new UltraCush Lite midsole. They also offer the brand’s upgraded MTE 360™ technology with a heat-retaining, moisture-wicking layer between the midsole and outer sole, a sock liner, and a plush interior.

They feature the refreshed version of the MTE collection’s signature lugged rubber sole. The UltraRange EXO Hi MTE boasts a newly-engineered co-molded outer sole and reverse waffle tread to provide better traction and durability while maintaining their lightweight feel.

These sneakers come in eight colorways, including the seasonally-inspired Pumpkin Spice and eye-catching 66 Supply/Muti color-blocked hues. They retail for $105-110 and are available for purchase on vans.com.

Before enduring the harsher elements ahead, shop these everyday cold-weather shoes below.

CREDIT: Vans

CREDIT: Vans

