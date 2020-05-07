Re-route my subscription: Click here

This Celebrity-Approved Sneaker Had a 12,000 Person Waitlist — But You Can Buy It Now

By Claudia Miller
Cariuma's IBI sneakers.
You may have spotted Cariuma’s sneakers on the feet of A-listers like Luka Sabbat, Pete Davidson and Jon Hamm lately. The burgeoning Brazilian brand offers a range of affordable, stylish and sustainably made looks that men and women can’t seem to get enough of.

In fact, Cariuma’s IBI sneaker has sold out multiple times since it launched in October 2019 and even amassed a 12,000 person waitlist this year. What makes it so special? Following the brand’s ethos, the low-top design is 100% vegan and eco-friendly, complete with perforated bamboo knit uppers and a memory foam insole made with recyclable cork and organic mamona oil for optimal comfort. The lining, laces, threads and logos on the shoe are all made from recycled plastic bottles, while the durable outsoles are made with Green EVA from sugarcane to eliminate carbon emissions in the production process. On top of all that, the style is machine washable and retails for just $98.

While the sneaker is currently only available in select colorways on Cariuma.com, the brand will be dropping a full-fledged restock of men’s and women’s sizes on May 12 in all nine hues, ranging from bright yellow to subdued taupe. In the meantime, shop some of our favorite colorways out now below:

Cariuma's IBI sneakers.
To Buy: Cariuma IBI Women’s Sneakers in Sun Yellow, $98.

To Buy: Cariuma IBI Men’s Sneakers in Sun Yellow, $98.

To Buy: Cariuma IBI Women’s Sneakers in Mineral Blue, $98.

To Buy: Cariuma IBI Men’s Sneakers in Mineral Blue, $98.

To Buy: Cariuma IBI Women’s Sneakers in Rose, $98.

To Buy: Cariuma IBI Men’s Sneakers in Rose, $98.

To Buy: Cariuma IBI Women’s Sneakers in Off White, $98.

To Buy: Cariuma IBI Men’s Sneakers in Off White, $98.

To Buy: Cariuma IBI Women’s Sneakers in Sand, $98.

