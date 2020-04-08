30 Places to Shop for Stylish Vegan Shoes

Living a vegan lifestyle means not only adopting a plant-based diet, but also wearing clothes free of any animal products. And now, it’s easier than ever to dress vegan thanks to a growing number of designers facing the push to go fur-free.

When it comes to footwear, a range of brands are using alternatives materials like canvas and recycled plastics over animal hides, as well as avoiding animal-based adhesives to create shoes that are cruelty-free and sustainable. Many labels are also committed to providing ethical work conditions for laborers and supporting local artisans around the world by employing them in production.

And the looks are anything but crunchy-granola, with everything from sleek mesh runners to pointed-toe mules being made without harm to animals or the environment.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up over a dozen shoe brands where you can shop vegan — whether they solely offer vegan styles or carry select cruelty-free offerings. Among the list, you’ll find lesser-known labels worth keeping on your radar, plus some of your favorite mass market and luxury labels that are doing their part to create animal-friendly options. Read on to discover them all.

100% Vegan Brands:

Avesu

Started in Berlin in 2010, Avesu quickly became a go-to for vegan footwear across Europe and now across the world. With two storefronts in Germany, the brand implements animal-friendly materials like hemp, recycled rubbers, recycled plastic bottles and more to create men’s and women’s footwear and accessories.

Bangs Shoes

Bangs Shoes are made from 100% vegan, ethically-sourced materials at a family-owned factory where well-rounded office culture is as vital as the quality of their product. With all sorts of uniquely designed sneakers, the brand also hand-selects entrepreneurs to invest in as their company model includes investing 20% of their net profit to help people across the globe start their own businesses. Facilitated through their nonprofit partner, Kiva.org., entrepreneurs build their businesses and then repay their loan, which will then be reinvested into another blossoming company.

BC Footwear

BC Footwear offers a range of under-$100 styles for women from flats to heels and booties. The shoes are made with animal-friendly materials like microfiber, bamboo and recycled rubbers, earning PETA’s official seal of approval.

Beyond Skin

For the past 19 years since its creation in 2001, Beyond Skin provides luxury vegan product handmade in Spain. The pairs, worn by the likes of Anne Hathaway and Natalie Portman, all have 100% recycled faux leather lining in addition to sustainable fabrics all made in a sweatshop-free process.

Call It Spring

The brand decided to go completely vegan starting with its spring ’19 collection. Owned by Aldo Group, Call It Spring already featured mostly vegan footwear and accessories but chose to amp up to 100% cruelty-free products

Cult of Coquette

Cult of Coquette’s vegan shoes and handbags transform fashion’s biggest trends into cruelty-free products. The 100% woman-owned brand ensures that you don’t have to sacrifice beauty and bold style for animal-friendly footwear like embellished mules and sleek pumps.

Ethletic

In addition to being cruelty-free and eco-friendly, Ethletic‘s sneakers are also made with fair trade practices. According to the company’s website, Ethletic pays a premium of $1 per pair of shoes sold to the factory’s Workers Welfare Society in Sialkot, Pakistan, where the shoes are handmade by local workers.

Femme LA

Worn by the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum, Femme LA combines popular styles with cruelty-free fabrics and vegan materials. The online-only brand provides ethically made pumps, sandals, boots, heels and more with most styles retailing for under $100.

Good Guys Don’t Wear Leather

More commonly referred to as Good Guys, this brand became one of the first French 100% vegan shoe companies in 2011. With footwear styles ranging from loafers to ballet slippers and sneakers, the brand is also currently heading towards being 100% recyclable by 2021. Their products use materials like apple leather and zero carbon dioxide emission vegan leather, all made in a fair-trade environment across Europe.

Koi

Another Peta-Approved brand, UK-based label Koi is essentially the all-vegan version of Forever 21, offering on-trend, animal-friendly silhouettes for women under $60. As part of its sustainability mission, the brand takes part in green practices like encouraging customers to recycle unwanted shoes to reusing water during the manufacturing process.

Matt & Nat

Montreal-based brand Matt & Nat is known for vegan handbags, but it recently introduced shoes into the mix as well. All the silhouettes are ultra-chic — we’re talking high-vamp mules and buckled block heel sandals — and completely free of animal products. The brand has experimented with a range of unique recycled materials, like nylon, cardboard, cork and most recently bicycle tires, while the linings of all products are made entirely of recycled plastic bottles.

Native Shoes

Native is based in Vancouver, Canada, and offers a range of lifestyle shoes for men, women and kids, including ultra-lightweight options like perforated sneakers. To reduce its environmental impact, the company collects worn and unwanted Native Shoes that are recycled and used to furnish projects in the community — such as creating flooring for local playgrounds.

Nomadic State of Mind

Nomadic State of Mind has employed local artisans in Nicaragua for over a decade to create its handmade rope sandals. The Grecian-style look, available in slides and strappy ankle styles with a woven base, is made of rope, up-cycled sail cloth, hemp and recycled plastic.

Rafa

This 100% vegan shoe brand from Los Angeles uses a mix of cruelty-free fabrics like faux leathers and soft velvets. Rafa’s one of a kind silhouettes and bold use of color create must-have styles with minimalized environmental impact.

Rothy’s

Beloved by Meghan Markle and other celebrities, Rothy’s has risen to fame thanks to its comfy, machine-washable flats. They’re animal-and eco-friendly, too, complete with a knit upper made from 100% recycled plastic water bottles, carbon-free rubber soles and vegan adhesives. Recently, the brand expanded its lineup to include sleek yet simple loafers and sneakers.

Rungg Shoes

Launched in 2017, burgeoning footwear brand Rungg Shoes offers a range of luxury, hand-embroidered styles for women — from pumps to slingbacks and mules — made of vegan leather. The shoes, which feature designs inspired by Indian culture, are also Peta-approved.

Susi Studios

The Los-Angeles based lifestyle brand carries an eclectic range of looks for women that are sustainable and cruelty-free. Its lineup includes ’70s-inspired styles like rich brown ankle boots and gingham-clad heels, plus classic oxfords with modern details. What’s more, 30% of sales go toward PETA’s efforts to prevent animals from being used during production in the clothing industry.

Veerah

Veerah blends together unique vegan fabrics to create its chic women’s shoes including apple leather, renewed plastic textiles and algae foam cushions; the styles are favorited by Lea Michele among others for their modern luxury. The brand also ensures that at least 1% of their revenue goes directly to social impact causes, contributing with employee volunteer hours and scholarships through She’s the First for girl scholars.

Brands With Select Vegan Offerings:

Adidas

Adidas carries many synthetic shoes in its lineup, including the Parlay running shoes featuring yarn made from recycled ocean waste and the brand’s acclaimed Boost cushioning.

Blowfish Malibu

All components of Blowfish Malibu’s spring ’20 collection are free of any animal by-products, even down to the glue and outsole. With all products officially registered with the Vegan Society, the brand offers sandals, platforms and sneakers all with vegan fabrics.

Dr. Martens

The classic English boot brand earned the PETA Libby Award — given to brands demonstrating a deep commitment to animal rights — after adding a number of vegan styles to its repertoire in 2013. The cruelty-free offerings include the brand’s classic boot and sandal silhouettes done with synthetic materials and 100% vegan constructions.

Free People

In 2017, Free People joined forces with PETA to introduce a vegan fashion lookbook in partnership with vegan shoe designer Faryl Robin, including faux-leather booties, sandals and loafers.

Inkkas

Handcrafted by artisans in Latin America, Inkkas sneakers and boots are like walking murals for your feet. Many styles are made with canvas and feature everything from colorful embroidery to playful patterns like cacti on the uppers. Even better, the brand plants one tree for every pair sold.

Madewell

Madewell’s Sidewalk Sneaker line includes vegan canvas options for men and women. Perfect for travel or days spent on your feet, the style also incorporates a plush insole for added comfort.

Nike

The Swoosh offers a range of styles that swap out leather for animal-friendly materials like mesh and the brand’s proprietary Flyknit — as in the Flex series and Air Vapormax Flyknit.

Reebok

English footwear brand Reebok joined the vegan movement last summer with the release of its Corn + Cotton collection. The line includes a classic sneaker silhouette done in a 100% vegan construction, including uppers crafted entirely of cotton and a biobased sole derived from corn. Retailing for $90, the sneakers come in four earthy colorways, including a muted lavender and green, and are available in men and women’s sizes.

Saucony

Athleisure brand Saucony offers a unique low-top sneaker made with no animal products, by-products or derivatives. The Jazz Low Pro Vegan style blends together canvas fabric and hemp materials for a stylish everyday design.

Stella McCartney

While many other luxury labels have been slow to follow suit, Stella McCartney has long been a stalwart supporter of sustainability and animal rights. The luxury label does not use leather or fur in any of its designs and carries a range of all-vegan styles like the Loop shoe line — which boasts a biodegradable knit upper and glueless construction. Last year, Stella Mccartney teamed up with Adidas the first-ever vegan Stan Smith sneaker, featuring faux leather.

Toms

Not only has Toms adapted its famous slip-on style, but also a range of sandals and sneakers in all-vegan constructions. The animal-friendly options are available in men’s, women’s and kids’ sizing. Since the brand’s inception in 2006, it has donated one pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair sold, with over 86 million pairs donated to date.

Veja

Another Meghan Markle favorite, French sneaker label Veja offers a line of sneakers free of leather and suede. The sleek styles, which emphasize clean lines and low-profile details, are also sustainable and ethically-sourced (the brand even has a website where you can trace the raw materials back to the growers that harvest them in South America).

