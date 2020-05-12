Toms’ Unity Collection Celebrates Love With Tie-Dye Prints and Rainbow Stripes

Toms is celebrating love and unity with a new collection ahead of Pride Month.

Released yesterday on Toms.com, the 2020 Unity collection is inspired by the LGBTQ+ community and the work of organizations like the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Helen Keller International, which provide healthcare and services to vulnerable families and individuals in need.

The new collection includes three rainbow-accented sunglasses with prices ranging from $75 to $150 as well as three new takes on the brand’s classic Alpargatas slip-on sneakers, which are priced from $30 to $60. One style features canvas uppers with the words “Love Is Love” written repeatedly in the colors of the Pride flag. The same colors appear on the predominantly white sneaker, featuring a subtle side accent of rainbow stripes. The third shoe blends tie-dye with bold pops of pride-centric shades.

Sunglasses and shoes from Toms’ 2020 Unity collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

For Toms, celebrating its customers and communities is an everyday thing. Since 2006, it has given almost 100 million pairs of shoes to people in need. The brand is also currently donating $1 for every $3 it makes to relief funds related to the current pandemic. In the past, Toms has created collections supporting the Keith Haring Foundation and panda-inspired shoes for WildAid, an organization devoted to ending illegal wildlife trade. The brand even used its Social Entrepreneurship Fund to give $100,000 to female entrepreneurs in 2017.

