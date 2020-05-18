Reef’s New Pride Collection Is Filled With Summer-Ready Shoes

Reef’s second annual Pride collection is setting you up with all the shoes you could need for summer.

Just ahead of Pride Month, the brand announced its second annual collection of colorful footwear styles for $62 and under. The capsule includes a rainbow take on three of Reef’s signature shoes including, its Deckhand 3 TX sneakers retailing for $62 as well as its $30 One slides and $55 Escape mules. The pieces are all available now at Reef.com.

The Deckhand 3 TX sneakers get a bright makeover with neutral cotton ripstop upper accented with tie-dye laces and a matching multicolored collar. For its One slide, Reef added to a black design by spelling out the letters of the brand’s name across both shoes in ombré shades. The Escape mules feature a similar idea with Reef written out in rainbow colors — the brand deemed the pattern “Pri-Dye” — on the uppers of the textile uppers, finished off with a cushioned footbed, heel-cupping arch support and a durable outsole.

For every pair of shoes purchased online from its Pride collection, Reef pledges to donate 25% of the profits to PFLAG National, the first and largest organization representing the LGBTQ+ community in addition to their friends, families and allies.

Shop all three new styles from Reef’s 2020 Pride collection below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reef

To Buy: Reef Deckhand 3 TX Sneakers, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reef

To Buy: Reef One Slides, $30.

Reef Escape Pride mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reef

To Buy: Reef Escape Mules, $55.

