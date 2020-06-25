Havaianas Debuts Its First-Ever Pride Collection Filled With Rainbow Flip Flops

Your summer footwear just got all the more colorful thanks to Havaianas’ first-ever Pride collection.

The Brazilian sandal brand introduced its newest Pride capsule of signature flip flops featuring a refreshing rainbow reconfiguration. The drop includes two multicolored takes on classic thong-toe sandals, both available in men’s and unisex sizing for $26 at Havaianas.com.

The first iteration comes set with a black footbed that rests atop a striped midsole. Those same shades visible in the bottom half of the style reflect onto the rainbow accented straps with smooth white interior lining. You can purchase the men’s sizes as well as the unisex pairs now online.

Havaianas Pride flip flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of Havaianas

The black flip flop is met with a rainbow counterpart for the second half of the collection. Centering on a mixed striped footbed, this silhouette brings in shades of blue that accent and line the white textured straps. As the stripes of the base melt into the midsole and outsole, you can shop these sandals as well with unisex and men’s sizing options for just $26 a pop.

In addition to providing shoe lovers with new rainbow styles, the Havaianas Pride collection also takes steps towards aiding the LGBTQIA+ community. The brand pledged an ongoing donation of 7% of all the proceeds from the flip flops’ sales to All Out, a global organization working towards equality, safety, freedom and dignity for all across the world.

With its Pride collection, Havaianas joins the likes of Ugg, Ralph Lauren, Adidas and more who have introduced their own capsules filled with rainbow accents. And like Havaianas, many brands are using these collections as an opportunity to give back to the community, contributing to organizations such as the United Nations Free & Equal campaign, the Ally Coalition, the It Gets Better Project and more.

