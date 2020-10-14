Here’s How to Get $10 of Free Amazon Credit on Amazon Prime Day

Heads up Amazon Prime members, your day just got $10 richer.

Going on now, Amazon Prime Day is the retailer’s 48-hour event offering thousands of discounts on apparel, footwear, tech, home goods and more with unprecedented savings happening only once a year. As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon Prime is offering a $10 gift card to members who purchase a certain threshold in gift cards today.

The gift card promotion won’t last long, though, so here’s how you can get your hands on some extra Amazon Prime shopping credit.

How Do I Get the Giftcard?

Amazon Prime members will receive a $10 gift card when they spend $40 or more in gift cards from the retailer today before Amazon Prime Day ends. To get the added credit, you must use the code GC20PRIME at checkout. You will then see the additional $10 added back onto your Amazon Prime account within 48 hours.

The offer is limited to one Amazon.com promotional credit per Prime account.

When Does Prime Day End?

Amazon Prime Day started on Oct. 13 and runs through today, Oct. 14, at 11:59 p.m PT — that’s Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2:59 a.m. for those on the East Coast. Any gift card purchases after that timeframe will not be counted for the promotion.

When Does the Giftcard Expire?

The gift card lasts from the point of reception until Nov. 29 a 11:59 p.m. PT. This period includes Black Friday shopping and sales as well as holiday shopping deals to come in the next few weeks.