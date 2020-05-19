Teva’s Pride Collection Lifts Spirits With Rainbow Platform Sandals

Teva launched its new Pride collection today with styles for men, women and children.

The brand’s Rainbow Pride Pack makes a bold and colorful statement in promoting diversity and equality. The capsule includes four new sandal iterations such as men and women’s Original Universal sandals that retail for $50 as well as Hurricane XLT2 for kid’s that are available for $40. The collection also features a $60 Midform Universal style for women and a standout rainbow women’s Flatform Universal that sells for $70. All four Teva Pride sandals are available at Teva.com.

The brand also debuted the collection in partnership with the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit working to assist and empower the youth of the LGBTQ+ community. Teva is set to donate $20,000 to the organization to help foster its vital storytelling efforts.

All equipped with Teva’s signature straps made from 100% recycled plastic, the new shoes mix together iconic silhouettes from the brand with pops of multicolored stripes. All of the designs come with adjustable closures for the perfect fit on top of durable outsoles and cushiony footbeds. And best of all, the brand plans to continue selling these sandals year-round in acknowledgment that Pride itself is an everyday occasion not solely based upon a certain month or parade.

For the campaign, Teva collaborated with members of the Portland LGBTQ+ community to showcase their individual stories on Teva.com.

Read on to shop all of the new sandals courtesy of Teva’s 2020 Rainbow Pride Pack.

