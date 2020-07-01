Jack Rogers Is Offering Up to 75% Off Its Signature Sandals

Jack Rogers’ sale is here to answer all your summer sandal needs with mega-discounts on its most iconic styles.

Former first lady Jackie Kennedy first founded the footwear brand back in 1960 after her travels to Italy sparked the inspiration for an American line of whipstitch designs; the brand has provided generations with continuously chic and timeless shoes for any occasion. Nowadays, 60 years after its founding date, you can find the brand in over 400 stores across the globe as well as its own flagship locations in Atlanta, New York and Charlotte, N.C.

In honor of the Fourth of July, Jack Rogers is celebrating the holiday with a Star-Spangled Sale boasting up to 75% off its Jacks Flat, Georgia sandals, comfortable slippers and more at JackRogersUSA.com. With so many stylish pairs on sale, FN made your shopping experience a breeze by rounding up a series of our top picks.

Jack Rogers Sandals Sale: Jacks Flat

You can’t go wrong with a classic like this iconic thong-toe sandal with a subtly lifted heel. With over a dozen shades on sale, there is a pair for every taste.

Jack Rogers Sandals Sale: Palmer Espadrille

A 1.2-inch lift boosts this summer-ready slip-on slide with a fun floral accent and espadrille-wrapped midsole. Canvas uppers with metallic touches complete the shoe for a dressier touch.

Jack Rogers Sandals Sale: Jacks Slipper

The brand transformed its signature silhouette into a soft and fuzzy slipper ready for all lounging occasions. A faux fur footbed hugs the foot in comfort as a durable rubber outsole allows this style to be taken outdoors, too.

Jack Rogers Sandals Sale: Kennedy Slide

Take on the pool, beach or just a trip to the store with these slides. Their slick material resists water yet still includes classic Jack Rogers motifs and embellishments for that desired flair.

Jack Rogers Sandals Sale: Georgia

A twist on the Jacks Flat, the Georgia offers even more coverage for a stabilizing, standout fit. Unmissable whipstitch tops off this flip flop with a monochromatic coating that pops with any outfit.

Jack Rogers Sandals Sale: Katherine Flatform

These sandals mix together style with ease of wear as a woven jute footbed stands out from the crowd. Wide, adjustable bands lock the foot in place for a custom feel and effortless step.

Jack Rogers Sandals Sale: Jackie

The Jackie is a more subdued take on the iconic Jacks Flat with a relaxed yet trendy thong-toe finish and glimmering sheen. The whipstitch accents are incorporated in a subtler fashion across the edges of the straps, too.

Jack Rogers Sandals Sale: Sloane x Band Icon

For a fully flat sandal, opt for this cross-strap slide with leather lining and woven touches. The floral print brings together summery style in a mix of bold shades and designs.

Jack Rogers Sandals Sale: Rondelle City

Formal occasions have met their match in the Rondelle City sandal. From brunch with the girls to summer weddings, the block heel will support you as it gives you a comfortable 1-inch boost.

Jack Rogers Sandals Sale: Georgia Jelly

Give your everyday style a glimmer of glitter with this version of the classic Georgia silhouette. The jelly material means you can bring this pair along on vacation for long days spent at the beach or the lake with its water-friendly construction.

