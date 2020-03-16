Vans Is Closing Stores Until April 5 in the US and Canada Due to the Coronavirus

Vans emailed customers a statement this morning that its stores will be temporarily closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“After carefully considering the advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) we have decided to close our Vans stores. From now through April 5 Vans stores in the U.S. and Canada will be closed to prioritize the safety and health of you and all of our store associates. Associates employed at our stores will continue to receive full pay and benefits during the closures,” the company stated in an email this morning.

The skate brand also sent out a similar statement via social media to its 18.1 million followers on Instagram and community of 1.3 million on Twitter.

Although the brick-and-mortar stores will be closed, Vans confirmed in the email that its ecommerce platform, Vans.com, will remain up and running.

To Our Vans Family Everywhere 🏁 pic.twitter.com/nPnvqx9NzG — Vans (@VANS_66) March 16, 2020

Vans is the latest sneaker brand to join the growing list of companies temporarily shutting down retail operations. Other brands and retailers in the sneaker space that have closed stores for the time being include Nike, Under Armour, Sneakersnstuff, Stadium Goods, Kith, Supreme and several others. (Click here for an updated breakdown of the companies that have shut down.)

