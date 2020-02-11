Shanghai Fashion Week Postponed & Shiatzy Chen PFW Show Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Fashion Week has confirmed that it will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The organization posted the update on its official WeChat account on Monday evening. Shanghai Fashion Week was scheduled to begin March 26.

The decision was made in conjunction with Beijing’s Central Committee, State Council and Shanghai’s municipal government. The measure was taken to mitigate the potential spread of the outbreak. Coronavirus has already infected 43,000 people worldwide and the death toll in mainland China has surpassed 1000 — exceeding that of the 2003 SARS pandemic.

“We hope that everyone will stay vigilant and pay attention to the government’s advice,” said Shanghai Fashion Week’s Vice Secretary General Lv Xiaolei. “The organization will focus on keeping up trade, communicating with all parties and find a solution to the situation.”

Meanwhile Shiatzy Chen has announced its fall ’20 Paris Fashion Week show has been cancelled also. The brand’s CEO Harry Wang issued the following statement today.

“We think it is the most appropriate action after deep thoughts and considerations,” he said. “We will now focus on a new format of communication to introduce our new collection.”

Shiatzy Chen was due to show its collection in Paris on Monday March 2. The Taiwanese luxury fashion house was founded in 1978 by Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia and is often dubbed “the Chanel of Taiwan”.

China Fashion Week which is held in Beijing and due to commence March 25, has yet to make an official announcement. However, this is anticipated as China only officially returned from the Lunar New Year holiday on Monday.

In an effort to help curb the spread of the virus, travel restrictions in China have limited tourism, production and foot traffic with many people being urged to work from home. Retailers are keeping a close eye on its impact on business as well as on associates and partners who do work in the country. Both Adidas and Nike have shuttered a considerable number of stores throughout the region.