Old Navy’s Black Friday Sale Is Now 5 Days Long & Offers 50% Off Everything In-Store

The most wonderful time of the year — for shoppers — is almost upon us.

Old Navy has announced its Pre-Big Friday Sale, Black Friday and Cyber Weekend deals, giving consumers over a week to rack up on discount sweaters, jeans, socks and more.

The brand is also making the process a bit more seamless this holiday as they are offering contactless curbside pickup as well as a pick-up in-store option. With contactless curbside pickup, customers remain in their cars while their order is placed in their trunk. With pick-up in-store, customers can retrieve their purchases at a designated area inside.

Keep reading for more information about Old Navy’s Black Friday deals.

When does the Old Navy Black Friday sale start? How long will it run?

The Pre-Big Friday sale will begin on Thursday, Nov. 19 and offers 40% off of everything. It will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 22.

From Monday, Nov. 23 to Friday, Nov. 27, the now five-day Big Friday Sale will occur and offers customers 50% off everything in-store. (Old Navy store locations will be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day.)

The sales will then continue over Cyber Weekend with 50% off all jeans and sweaters through Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29.

Will the $1 Cozy Sock Sale return?

This year, customers can take advantage of the highly anticipated sock sale — but for even longer. From Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 29, consumers can shop cozy socks, $1 per pair, when shopping in-store.

Last year, Old Navy revealed that the brand would give $1 to the Boys & Girls Clubs for each pair of socks sold.

Are there any perks for cardmembers?

Old Navy cardmembers will receive early access to the Big Friday Sale. Starting on Friday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 16 shoppers will receive 50% off their purchase when using their Old Navy credit card in-store and online.

Cardmembers will also receive early access to the Cozy Sock sale from Thursday, Nov. 12 through Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Additionally, cardmembers can stock up on their favorite items with a second Big Friday pre-sale from Thursday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 22, with 50% off everything in-store and online.

What are Old Navy’s Black Friday hours?

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Old Navy stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, the stores will be closed, but customers can still shop online and can utilize the curbside pickup and pickup in-store services. Orders placed on Thanksgiving will be ready as early as 6 a.m. on Black Friday. On Black Friday, Old Navy stores will open at midnight and will close at 11 p.m.

Does Old Navy have free shipping and free returns for online purchases?

Old Navy offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more, with a flat rate of $7 for purchases below $50. All orders are eligible for free returns.