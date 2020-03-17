Merrell Closes Its 44 U.S. Stores Temporarily Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Merrell has added itself to the list of companies closing stores temporarily amid the coronavirus crisis.

Chris Hufnagel, president of Merrell, announced in a statement today that the outdoor brand’s stores will be closed effective tomorrow. The executive stated the plan is to have stores closed until at least March 27, however that may change as the company evaluates the decision further.

Merrell confirmed it has 44 stores in the U.S.

Hufnagel also stated that employees will continue to be paid during the temporary closure and customers can shop via Merrell.com during this closure with free shipping on any order.

“We look forward to getting back to business as usual as quickly as possible and we know this is a challenging time for everyone, but we will get through this together,” Hufnagel wrote in the statement. “As the situation with COVID-19 rapidly changes, we will remain transparent with our teams and consumers as our response to this situation evolves with the latest information.”

Merrell is the latest in the outdoor world to announce the temporary closure of stores. Today, New York City-based Paragon Sports said via social media that it will temporarily close both the store and the website effective March 17. It did not give the date it will reopen and said it will keep customers updated as the situation evolves.

On Monday, REI stated it is closing its 162 stores until March 27 and will continue to pay employees. And on Friday, Patagonia president and CEO Rose Marcario wrote in a statement via the company’s website that “stores, offices and other operations” would close at the end of the business day and that all employees will be paid during the closure. (This also includes the company’s website.) The executive also stated the company will reassess the status of the closure and post an update on March 27.

