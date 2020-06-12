Best Kept Secret: How College Students Get Discounts on Shoes & Clothes at These Major Stores

Even though the college experience will look quite different this fall, those enrolled at a university can still take advantage of the student discounts offered by online retailers.

More and more brands are offering student discounts, including Converse and Tevas and Nasty Gal. Student discounts are valid online by verifying eligibility with a student email. There are also a handful of brands that offer student discounts through Unidays and Student Beans. The two platforms connect students to various discounts on retail sites including Adidas, Kate Spade and UGG.

Whether you’re looking for some sandals for summer or already jumping to fall, check out FN’s list of retailers and brands that offer student discounts to those enrolled at a university.



Adidas

Discount: Students can get 15% off on Adidas by signing up for a Unidays account online. (Several brands offer discounts through Unidays) After you register, you’ll be able to log on to Adidas.com and apply the discount to your cart.

Asos

Discount: Asos offers a 10% student discount to those who can verify their college email and graduation date. Users can fill out a simple form online to receive a special code from Asos for the discount.

Boohoo:

Discount: Boohoo is offering a major discount to students. Shoppers can get a 60% discount applied to their cart when they sign up and log in with a Unidays or Student Beans account.

Club Monaco

Discount: Club Monaco has a 15% student discount on both full-price and sale items. In order to get the perk, students must register for an account using their .edu email address. The discount should appear automatically in your cart shortly after.

Converse

Discount: Students can get 15% off on sneakers from Converse by filling out a quick form to verify that they are enrolled in a college or university.

J.Crew

Discount: J. Crew offers a 15% discount to both students and teachers. All you have to do is fill out a short verification form to get a deal on online items, including shoes, clothing and accessories.

Kate Spade

Discount: For a student discount, shoppers in college can sign up for Kate Spade’s student discount program, Unidays, for a 15% discount. The Unidays program from Kate Spade also sends students extra perks including exclusive offers for those working towards earning a degree.

Madewell

Discount: Both students and teachers get a 15% discount at Madewell.com. All that is required is filling out a brief form on the retailer’s site. Then, shoppers are free to select items and finalize the discount when they check out.

ModCloth

Discount: ModCloth has a 25% discount for students available through Student Beans. All shoppers have to do is verify their student status and the discount will be applied after connecting their account to the retail site.

Nasty Gal

Discount: Students can get 60% off on Nasty Gal by registering for either a Unidays or Student Beans account.

Nike

Discount: High school and college students can get 20% off on Nike.com by confirming your eligibility online. The athletic brand increased its student discount recently from 10% to 20% off.

Rag & Bone

Discount: Rag & Bone offers students 25% off on select sale items and an extra 15% student discount. To get the discount shoppers must register for a Unidays account.

Reebok

Discount: Students can get a 50% discount on sneakers and athletic gear by registering and logging in with a Unidays account.

Topshop

Discount: Topshop offers a 10% off to students when they sign up for an account on Student Beans. In addition to the British retailer’s student discount, those enrolled in school can also take advantage of the 50% off sale happening on the site now.

Teva

Discount: Students get a 10% discount on sandals and more on Teva through Unidays.

Toms

Discount: Students and teachers get a 10% discount through Tom’s Academic Discount Program. Shoppers can use the code STUDENT10 or TEACHER10 when checking out.

UGG

Discount: Students can score 10% off on slippers and boots from ugg.com when you sign up for a Unidays account.