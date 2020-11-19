×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Vans Is Donating $1 Million to Mental Health Charities With Proceeds From Checkerboard Day

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
Vans x Geoff McFetridge
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Happy Vans Checkerboard Day.

This year, the footwear brand is donating $1 million to 10 regional charities that advocate for mental health through skateboarding, surfing and art.

Vans is encouraging fans to participate in the give-back opportunity by shopping its limited-edition merchandise. For the occasion, Vans partnered with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Geoff McFetridge to create a shoe and apparel collection.

Shoppers can purchase the 2020 Vans Checkerboard Day tee, which reimagines the brand’s signature logo with the use of McFetridge’s distinctive human subjects illustrated in different positions made to spell out Vans. The shirt retails for $30, and is available for purchase at Vans.com. The collection also includes custom Vans authentic core classics with a similar design as the T-shirt. The sneakers retail for $95.

Related

Ariel Winter's Easy Slip-On Vans, Leggings and 'Kindness' Sweatshirt Make the Perfect On the Go Outfit

VF Names First-Ever VP of Global Inclusion & Diversity

The Collabs: L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Is Officially Here After Debuting at NYFW in February + More

Vans x Geoff McFetridge
Vans x Geoff McFetridge t-shirt for Vans Checkerboard Day
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Watch on FN

All proceeds from the merch go directly to the Checkerboard Fund. Those who want to participate can also make direct donations to the Checkerboard Fund.

Fans can also join in on the fun with the #VansCheckerboardDay challenge on TikTok by sharing ways they are being creative on the social media platform, whether that’s cooking, painting or skateboarding. Participants can also wear their Vans checkerboard patterns.

Vans held its first Checkerboard Day last year on Nov. 21. In 2019, Vans pledged to donate $1 million in worldwide sales from its owned retail stores and Vans.com to Imagination.org, an organization dedicated to nurturing the creative talents of children.

“Vans Checkerboard Day is an opportunity for us to put a stake in the ground and rally our internal team, our extended Vans family and our fans around the world to come together to celebrate creative expression and make a difference in the lives of our youth,” explained Doug Palladini, global brand president, at the Worldz conference in Long Beach, Calif., last year.

Michael Atmore; Iris Apfel; Ron Fromm, Sponsored By FFCF

QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale: The Sale Will Go On

In a year full of challenges, the footwear community has made sure that Shoes on Sale will thrive in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad