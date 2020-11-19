Vans Is Donating $1 Million to Mental Health Charities With Proceeds From Checkerboard Day

Happy Vans Checkerboard Day.

This year, the footwear brand is donating $1 million to 10 regional charities that advocate for mental health through skateboarding, surfing and art.

Vans is encouraging fans to participate in the give-back opportunity by shopping its limited-edition merchandise. For the occasion, Vans partnered with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Geoff McFetridge to create a shoe and apparel collection.

Shoppers can purchase the 2020 Vans Checkerboard Day tee, which reimagines the brand’s signature logo with the use of McFetridge’s distinctive human subjects illustrated in different positions made to spell out Vans. The shirt retails for $30, and is available for purchase at Vans.com. The collection also includes custom Vans authentic core classics with a similar design as the T-shirt. The sneakers retail for $95.

Vans x Geoff McFetridge t-shirt for Vans Checkerboard Day CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

All proceeds from the merch go directly to the Checkerboard Fund. Those who want to participate can also make direct donations to the Checkerboard Fund.

Fans can also join in on the fun with the #VansCheckerboardDay challenge on TikTok by sharing ways they are being creative on the social media platform, whether that’s cooking, painting or skateboarding. Participants can also wear their Vans checkerboard patterns.

Vans held its first Checkerboard Day last year on Nov. 21. In 2019, Vans pledged to donate $1 million in worldwide sales from its owned retail stores and Vans.com to Imagination.org, an organization dedicated to nurturing the creative talents of children.

“Vans Checkerboard Day is an opportunity for us to put a stake in the ground and rally our internal team, our extended Vans family and our fans around the world to come together to celebrate creative expression and make a difference in the lives of our youth,” explained Doug Palladini, global brand president, at the Worldz conference in Long Beach, Calif., last year.