Charity Works: Foot Locker To Donate Over $1.5 Million In Kids’ Shoes & More

Sept. 1, 2020: Foot Locker Inc. is doing its part to kick off back to school season with a series of shoe donations worth over $1.5 million. Partnering with a mix of global and local organizations, the brand is set to impact around 19,000 lives across seven countries with its donations; the initiative will be done in part with Soles4Souls, a nonprofit organization that takes both new and used shoes and repurposes them to be given back to those in need. On top of the donation, the retailer also launched an initiative titled “Collaboraid,” providing exclusive collabs with well-known names with proceeds going back to local communities. As part of this move, Foot Locker Inc. will donate $250,000 to Soles4Souls to aid with the distribution of its shoe donation.

Sept. 1, 2020: JCPenney tapped basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal to help launch its “Ready for Anything Challenge” ahead of the new school year. The initiative works to encourage back-to-school positivity in the current climate; to do so, the brand is inviting youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas and Orlando to participate in virtual mentoring sessions on Sept. 1 with special appearances from O’Neal himself. The former athlete will also announce a donation of a $5,000 in JCPenney gift card for each location of the club involved, totaling to $20,000.

Sept. 1, 2020: Saucony and the Boston Children’s Hospital introduced their first-ever collaboration with sneakers designed by a group of special designers. As part of the Saucony Run for Good Children’s Program, the limited-edition “Shoes with Soul” collection features six reimaginations of the athletic brand’s Kinvara 11 or Jazz 4000 sneakers created by young patients in the hospital. The styles take inspiration from sports, rainbows and unicorns, in addition to a meaningful look at their own hopes for the future. The proceeds from the collaboration will benefit the Boston Children’s Cardiac Fitness Program, an exercise program helping children with congenital heart conditions to maintain physical and mental health. The Saucony x Boston Children’s Hospital capsule drops on Sept. 4 for $100 to $110 at Saucony.com.