Charity Works: Vessi and More Brands Donate to Charitable Causes

May 4, 2020: Vessi has announced a Community Funding Program as part of its series of initiatives for COVID-19 relief. The charitable push would allocate $1,000 a day to support 10 frontline workers — for a total donation of $100,000 — whether by delivering their groceries or providing much-needed personal protective equipment. Over the past few weeks, the DTC shoe brand has already given away 2,000 free sneakers to health-care workers and introduced a “pay what you can” model to donate 400,000 masks.

More Charitable Initiatives From Last Month

April 30, 2020: OOFOS is debuting a social-driven initiative as part of #GivingTuesdayNow — a global movement launched as an emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Starting May 5 through June 2, the recovery footwear brand will collect peer nominations for essential workers and first responders through the #wesupportyOO hashtag on Instagram. About 1,000 pairs of OOFOS shoes — or 250 pairs a week — will then be donated to these select workers.

April 23, 2020: Vans is joining the growing list of brands producing face masks in a sustainable way. The brand has teamed up with kitchen and workwear brand Hedley & Bennett to create more than 250,000 reusable facial masks made from the canvas utilized for Vans shoes. The masks are to be donated to organizations across Los Angeles and beyond to those working at food banks and other organizations ensuring those in need to receive meals. Vans has also partnered with designer Michael Schmidt to donate over 40,000 shoelaces to help produce medical face shields. Two shoelaces per shield aids in providing a critical component for 20,000 shields for healthcare professionals.

April 21, 2020: Puma is donating more than 20,000 pairs of sneakers and more than 5,000 apparel and accessory items to several organizations in North America. The German athletic powerhouse said the shoes will go to health care workers to wear while traveling to and from their shifts, to avoid bringing home contaminated footwear. Also, the donation is designed to help ease the financial burdens placed on children and families during the coronavirus crisis. The organizations include Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, Ontario; Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Massachusetts Nurses Association; Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; Larkin Street Youth Services in San Francisco; Elisha Project in Rumford, R.I.; and others.

April 18, 2020: Adidas and Reebok are aiming to raise even more funds for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The brands are adding an automatic $2 donation to purchases made on the Adidas app as well as purchases made at Adidas.com and Reebok.com. This additional initiative follows Adidas’ product of face shields for American healthcare professionals in collaboration with software company Carbon. It also comes after the brands donated 3 million euros ($3.26 million) directly to the WHO.

April 16, 202O: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH Corp. has pledged an additional $1 million for a total commitment of more than $2 million toward coronavirus relief efforts. The donations come via the PVH Foundation, the company’s philanthropic fund dedicated to nonprofit donations and volunteer programs. The money will support frontline medical workers, the fight against food insecurity, supply chain and industry relief and community resiliency. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a human crisis touching everyone around the world in some way. PVH is built on its family-like culture, and the way we live our lives is the same way we conduct business: We try to do the right thing,” said Emanuel Chirico, chairman and CEO. “It’s more important now than at any time I can remember to support our people, communities and industry.”

April 8, 2020: Toms has announced it will be donating one-third of net profits to the COVID-19 Global Giving Fund created to support long-time Giving Partners currently on the front lines of the health crisis. Beginning this month, every Toms purchase will directly support Giving Partners that are responding to COVID-19, both in the U.S. and abroad. For every $3, the company will donate $1 to the fund, which currently supports giving partners the brands has worked with for many years. The Toms COVID-19 Global Giving Fund currently supports Americares, Crisis Text Line, International Medical Corps, Partners in Health and Water Aid.

April 2, 2020: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has made a major donation to the fight against the rippling effects of the coronavirus. He announced on Instagram that he will be contributing $100 million to Feeding America, saying in his caption: “Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly … Today, I want to support those on the front lines at our nation’s food banks and those who are relying on them.”