Charity Works: Ten Little & Soles4Souls Host a New York Shoe Drive + More

March 5, 2020: Children’s footwear brand Ten Little has teamed up with Soles4Soles to host a shoe drive across the New York Metro area, with dropboxes placed at select locations through Manhattan, Brooklyn and Hoboken, N.J. Ten Little and Soles4Soles are seeking new or gently worn shoes, which will help protect feet from diseases, allow children to attend schools and limit the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. The drive began on Feb. 20 and will continue through March 20. Donation boxes can be found in Monica and Andy, Lalo, The Wonder, Bright Horizons, Acorn Toy Shop, Stories, NY Kids Club and more.

Below, see some of the biggest charitable moves in the industry in February.

Feb. 21, 2020: Hytest Safety Footwear has entered into a partnership with Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. The group has built over 280 homes since 2004. “We feel the Hytest brand closely aligns with the core values of Homes For Our Troops (C.A.R.E.S.): Commitment, Accountability, Respect, Excellence, and Service,” said Karry Johnson, vice president and general manager of Hytest. “We value our commitment to servicing our customers and it’s time we give back to those who have sacrificed for and served our country.” As part of the initiative, Hytest will be offering a 15% discount for current and former U.S. military personnel. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from a purchase of the Hytest FootRests 2.0 Rebound Camo Hiker will be donated to the organization.

Feb. 6, 2020: Gucci has become the first fashion and luxury brand to join the Lion’s Share Fund, which aims to raise $100 million annually within the next five years to go toward animal conservation, biodiversity and climate efforts. The fund, led by the United Nations Development Program and a coalition of companies, asks businesses to donate 0.5% of their media ad spend each time they feature an animal in an advertisement. “The Lion’s Share Fund is an important addition to our conservation strategy. Nature and wildlife provide Gucci with inspired creation that is an integral part of our narrative through our collections and campaigns,” said Gucci CEO and president Marco Bizzarri. “With the increasing threats to the planet’s biodiversity, groundbreaking initiatives like The Lion’s Share Fund have the potential to be transformative by organically connecting the business community with direct action to protect our natural habitats and most threatened species.”

