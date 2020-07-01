Charity Works: Ben Sherman Donates Masks to Health Care Workers + More

July 1, 2020: Ben Sherman is introducing a collection of face masks for purchase online to aid health-care workers. For each pack of three face masks purchased, the company will donate a pack to health care workers and volunteer organizations doing essential COVID-19 work. The masks are available in six different patterns reminiscent of the brand’s signature button-down shirts, including a check, gingham, chambray and floral design. The non-medical-grade, machine-washable styles feature a top wire that conforms to the wearer’s nose for added protection. Each pack retails for $25 on bensherman.com.

Ben Sherman face masks. CREDIT: Ben Sherman

Big News in June

June 29, 2020: Michael Kors announced that it has donated $35 million in products to New York-based nonprofit Delivering Good. The donation would go to individuals impacted by poverty and disasters through the organization’s network of 700-plus community partners across the country. “I’ve always believed that long-lasting change needs to happen at both the local and national level,” said chief creative officer Michael Kors. “With Delivering Good, we’re able to donate our product and know that it will be provided to the local communities and organizations throughout the country that need it most.”

Related Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli's Parent Company Expands Presence in China With Strategic Partnership Ben Sherman Is Launching a Pop-Up Store That Will Keep You Partying Through the Holidays This Go-To Prom Dress Designer Reveals How to Pick the Right Shoes

June 25, 2020: UK-based luxury insole brand Alice Bow is donating £1 from every sale on its site to the United Kingdom National Health Service to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The donation program also applies to the label’s recent launch of foot care products including Himalayan salt rollers, foot masks and socks.

June 24, 2020: Badgley Mischka is marking the COVID-19 pandemic with the publication of a book — “Corona: Love In The Time.” It features 50 of designer Mark Badgley’s fashion sketches. Each was conceived while Badgley and James Mischka were isolating at home in Palm Beach, Fla., during the outbreak and represents an emotion, mood, or thought brought on by the event. In addition to 16 original, never before seen sketches, 34 of the 50 sketches were originally auctioned off as part of an initiative conceived from Badgley and Mischka’s desire to send messages of solidarity through art during this crisis. As part of the sketch initiative, Badgley Mischka partnered with Feeding America. The sketches were available as part of an online auction. 100% of the purchase price of each sketch went directly to the organization, with enough funds raised to provide over 200,000 meals to their network of foodbanks across the country. The book will initially be presented as a limited-edition of 100 numbered copies, with another printing to follow. It retails for $188 and is available for pre-order beginning today online. A portion of all proceeds will go to Feeding America.