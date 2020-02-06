Charity Works: Gucci Joins Lion’s Share Fund Conservation Effort + More News

Feb. 6, 2020: Gucci has become the first fashion and luxury brand to join the Lion’s Share Fund, which aims to raise $100 million annually within the next five years to go toward animal conservation, biodiversity and climate efforts. The fund, led by the United Nations Development Program and a coalition of companies, asks businesses to donate 0.5% of their media ad spend each time they feature an animal in an advertisement. “The Lion’s Share Fund is an important addition to our conservation strategy. Nature and wildlife provide Gucci with inspired creation that is an integral part of our narrative through our collections and campaigns,” said Gucci CEO and president Marco Bizzarri. “With the increasing threats to the planet’s biodiversity, groundbreaking initiatives like The Lion’s Share Fund have the potential to be transformative by organically connecting the business community with direct action to protect our natural habitats and most threatened species.”

Want more?

Charity Works: December 2019

Charity Works: November 2019

Charity Works: October 2019