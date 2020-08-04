Charity Works: Busy Philipps Teams Up With Poshmark to Support Classrooms In Need

Aug. 4, 2020: Award-winning actress and mom-of-two Busy Philipps is putting her closet up for sale on Poshmark for a good cause. All proceeds from the collection will be donated to DonorsChoose, an organization that allows anyone to give to a classroom in need around the country by offering supplies or funds for projects. Starting Aug. 4 at 12 pm PT, the collection will be released in three drops on Poshmark.com throughout the month. It features 165 items in total, including coveted shoe styles she’s worn like the Vans x The Nightmare Before Christmas sneaker collaboration and Soludos’ banded sandals.