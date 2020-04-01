Charity Works: Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo Parent Donates $3M to Coronavirus Relief + More

April 1, 2020: Capri Holdings Limited announced today that its collective brands and its founders are donating over $3 million in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. “Our hearts and souls go out to those who are working on the front lines to help the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Capri CEO and chairman John D. Idol. “We thank them for their remarkable dedication and courage and want to support them and the hospitals where they work.” In New York, the Michael Kors brand is donating $1 million to support local relief efforts, with Capri CEO Idol and namesake founder Kors also to contribute an additional $1 million. New York City hospital systems NYU Langone Health and New York-Presbyterian Hospital will each receive $750,000, with God’s Love We Deliver to get $250,000 and the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund’s coronavirus relief initiative, A Common Tread, to be given $250,000. In Milan, Versace is giving $500,000 in total, including $400,000 for San Raffaele Hospital and $100,000 for Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana. And Jimmy Choo is putting $500,000 toward relief efforts in the U.K. and globally, including $250,000 to the National Health Service and $250,000 to the World Health Organization.

March 31, 2020: The two million masks that Mango, a Spanish apparel and shoe producer, donated to the Spanish Ministry of Health arrived in the country today. The equipment landed at Zaragoza Airport, where Mango will begin dispatching it to hospitals across Spain, using its own logistics network. The company placed this logistics network at the disposal of the authorities to help offset the social, economic and public health consequences caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

March 31, 2020: The PVH Foundation has announced a $1 million commitment toward coronavirus relief, including a $100,000 donation to the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to benefit the World Health Organization. The group, which serves as the philanthropic arm of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein parent PVH Corp., also began shipping more than 2 million isolation gowns, masks and other protective medical equipment to support health-care workers in New York. In addition, it has contributed 2 million RMB ($275,000) to the Chinese Society of the Red Cross, and it has provided $50,000 to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund initiative that aids members of the American fashion community who have been impacted by the pandemic.

March 31, 2020: Greats is starting its initiative to give back in the face of the coronavirus. Throughout April, the brand will donate $15 from every purchase to City Harvest, New York’s largest food rescue organization; the donation will provide food to a family of three for up to 15 days. The initiative is part of a bigger movement, Brands x Better, a coalition of like-minded brands joining together to give back to those affected by COVID-19.

March 30, 2020: Seychelles has pledged to donate $1 from every pair of shoes sold on its Seychelles and BC Footwear websites from March 25 through April 25 to the Two Ten Footwear Foundation. The brand will then reassess in April and potentially extend the donation time period to help aid shoe personnel in need.

March 30, 2020: Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation has joined the coronavirus fight by committing $600,000 to support relief efforts. The Foundation, whose mission is to make mental health a priority at the community level, will make emergency grants to support patient care and provide funding to charitable partners to address urgent mental health needs to those affected by COVID-19. Among the organizations receiving support are New York-Presbyterian COVID-19 Patient Care Fund, Bring Change to Mind and Girls Inc. “Now is the time to stand together to support our community, our customers and all those affected both physically and mentally by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marc Metrick, president of Saks Fifth Avenue. “Whether it’s medical workers on the front lines, hospitals that require essential supplies and resources, or those experiencing stress or anxiety about the virus, we know donations through the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation will provide vital relief to those in need during this challenging and uncertain time.”

March 30, 2020: As demand for masks continues to escalate, Skechers has donated 4,000 N95 respirator masks to health professionals in the South Bay area of Southern California. Two thousand masks were donated to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, Calif., with another 2,000 masks donated to Torrance Memorial Medical Center. “The South Bay is our home, where many of us live, and where we go when we eat, shop and need medical help,” said Robert Greenberg, CEO of Skechers. “We have the utmost respect for the medical professionals and hospitals in the South Bay, and to help them, we were able to secure and donate 4,000 essential N95 respirator masks to health-care workers who will need them most.”

March 30, 2020: New Balance is turning over production in its Lawrence, Mass., manufacturing facility to the production of face masks. The company said it hopes to scale production using its other New England factories soon.

March 30, 2020: Chaco, a division of Wolverine World Wide, is tapping its Michigan-based factory, typically used to repair and customize the brand’s sandals, to produce face masks and other critical equipment for health-care workers. It is also exploring specs for the production of gowns and aprons.

March 30, 2020: British luxury brand Burberry announced it is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical masks to the UK National Health Service for use by medical staff. The company will also be repurposing its trench coat factory in Castleford, Yorkshire, to make nonsurgical gowns and masks for patients in UK hospitals. Lastly, it is funding research into a single-dose vaccine developed by the University of Oxford.

March 30, 2020: Stephon Marbury has offered to source 10 million N95 masks for first responders. He is arranging for a Chinese supplier to offer masks “at cost” for $2.75 each, nearly two-thirds less than their going rate. The two-time NBA All-Star is working alongside Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to connect with New York City Hall and deliver the masks as needed.

March 30, 2020: Genesco Inc. and its Journeys retail division have donated 25,000 square feet of its Journeys distribution center in Lebanon, Tenn. to help the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) with the area’s COVID-19 emergency response. The facility will help TEMA with temporary storage space for supplies. “For 95 years, Genesco has given back to the Middle Tennessee community where we work and live,” said Genesco President and CEO Mimi E. Vaughn. “We know many have been impacted by this global pandemic and are happy to be part of the solution.”

March 30, 2020: Chanel is to start making face masks to boost supplies in France. The luxury brand will also use its facilities to produce protective gowns for medical staff. Once prototypes have been scientifically approved by the authorities, production will be launched. French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday that the country was using 40 million masks per week and announced that the government had ordered over a billion from China in addition.

March 29, 2020: As the largest employer of tailors in North America, Nordstrom is learning how to leverage those capabilities to help with the medical supply shortage. The department store teamed up with Kaas Tailored to have members of its alterations teams in Washington, Oregon, Texas and California sew more than 100,000 masks that will be given back to Kaas for sanitization. They will then be distributed to Providence Health & Services. The Seattle-based department stores is also supporting various community organizations such as Seattle Foundation and Youth Care.

March 29, 2020: Huckberry is offering up free boots to people who are serving essential roles amidst the coronavirus crisis. The brand is giving away 250 pairs to those on the front lines, including health-care workers and EMTs as well as police officers, firefighters, mail carriers and grocers. To receive the free footwear, customers can fill out a form on the Huckberry site.

March 27, 2020: As part of its latest #StandInSupport campaign, Sarah Flint will give away shoes from its archives to people fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Through April 3, the brand is asking customers to nominate doctors, nurses, grocery workers, janitors, police officers, therapists, truck drivers, or other essential workers in the U.S. directly affected by the pandemic to receive a free pair.

March 27, 2020: Sperry is donating more than 3,000 pairs of shoes to the Two Ten Footwear Foundation in response to the coronavirus crisis. According to a statement today from the brand, the donated shoes are converted to cash and the proceeds are then given to footwear employees who are facing hardships. The release also said the amount of applications Two Ten has received for financial help has spiked more than 200% in the past two weeks, and applications are expected to be eight to 10 times higher than the average numbers typically submitted between April and June. Sperry is also using its social media platforms to share a link where monetary donations can be made online.

March 27, 2020: Ermenegildo Zegna is doing its part to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Zegna family, together with the group’s top management have pledged personal donations to the Civil Protection in Italy totaling approximately $3,320,000. The donation is in support of the nurses, doctors, scientists and volunteers across Italy. The Zegna Group will also convert a part of its production facilities in Italy and Switzerland to the manufacturing of medical masks, providing critical supplies to both Zegna’s employees and the wider needs in both countries. The Zegna Group has also made a direct financial contribution to provide several hospitals with ventilators and medical masks.

March 27, 2020: Fast Retailing, parent company of Uniqlo, is working to help fill the shortage of medical masks in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic. In connection with manufacturing partners in China, the company will donate 10 million masks to high-priority medical facilities around the world with 1.05 million masks to be donated through Uniqlo itself starting in early April.

March 27, 2002: Barco, a producer of medical apparel for brands including Skechers, has launched its COVID-19 donation program. The company will donate 10,000 scrubs per month for the duration of the pandemic to health-care professionals. “We are launching our scrub donation program to show our sincere thanks and demonstrate our immense gratitude to health-care professionals all over the country, all of whom have been so heroic in the fight against this pandemic,” said Barco president and CEO David Murphy. “We are here to support the health-care workers as they take care of all of us.” Donations will be prioritized and distributed based on requests made by health-care teams that submit a form on its website.

March 27, 2020: Standout streetwear brand Staple and its founder, Jeff Staple, revealed on social media today that effective immediately, 10% of the sales on Staplepigeon.com will go to the New York University Langone Health Fund. The statement said proceeds will directly help patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Also, to entice sales, the brand is running a 50% off sale for the entire website this weekend.

March 27, 2020: Lucky Brand is giving fabric and funds to help with efforts to make more medical masks. The brand is donating denim yardage as well as $5,000 to the Suay Sew Shop to go towards producing 5,000 masks for pharmacies, grocery stores and delivery service workers. The brand also ordered for 2,300 N95 masks from a facility in China to be distributed to local partners and hospitals.

March 27, 2020: Aerosoles wants to honor the hardworking healthcare and essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis with free shoes. All you have to do is email sharethelove@aerosoles.com with a request for a pair for yourself or for a family member or friend. The brand is also donating 10% of its proceeds from the “Share The Love” Collection to Feeding America.

March 26, 2020: Sustainable label Reformation has partnered with The City of Los Angeles and Mayor Eric Garcetti on the LA Protects initiative, which aims to organize local manufacturers (who are not in the protective gear supply chain) to ramp up production of nonmedical masks. Reformation is using its sewing factory, fabrics and in-house teams to manufacture masks for this initiative. The company is also busy recruiting other L.A. garment and apparel manufacturers to supply materials and support manufacturing protective equipment at scale. In addition, the brand is selling nonmedical masks, with an option to donate them to those in need. Customers can purchase or donate 5 masks for $25, here.

March 26, 2020: The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation has committed $10 million to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The funds will be distributed in financial grants for workers with special medical needs; care for people with cancer who are particularly vulnerable amid the pandemic; contributions to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund; and a gift to the Council of Fashion Designers of America/Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 relief to support the American fashion community. The company has also started producing 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns with its manufacturing partners in the U.S.

March 26, 2020: Frye is joining in on the companies giving back to the fight against the coronavirus. With every online order made, the brand will be donating $10 to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. They’re also offering a 30% sitewide discount with the code FIGHTHUNGER as well as allowing customers to donate an additional amount on top of the $10 upon checkout.

March 26, 2020: Keds is honoring women working on the frontline throughout the current coronavirus pandemic with a free pair of shoes. The brand is asking consumers to nominate women through their Instagram who are helping to fight the COVID-19 infection, whether they are caretakers, nurses, truck drivers, sanitation workers or all the women holding down the fort at home.

March 26, 2020: Tapestry is donating 15,000 face masks to hospitals across the U.S., U.K. and Spain, with additional masks to be delivered in April. The Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman parent will match employee donations in support of COVID-19 causes, up to $10,000 per employee. The Coach Foundation is making a contribution to an organization crowdsourced by employees, and the Coach and Kate Spade Foundations are seeking to work with public and private sector entities to assist the most vulnerable.

March 25, 2020: With the help of its partners in China, premium footwear maker Faryl Robin is donating 2,000 masks per week to New York City and surrounding tri-state area hospitals. A portion of the first delivery will be directed to a hospital outside of Newark, N.J., that serves an underprivileged community. “At Faryl Robin, we are fierce advocates for good,” said company founder Faryl Robin Morse. “Our mission has always been to improve the lives of those we touch with the work we do. In today’s unprecedented environment, this continues to be our North Star. It is in our DNA to give back to those in need worldwide.”

March 24, 2020: The NBA and the NBA Players Association announced on social media that they will make a series of coronavirus relief-related donations as part of the NBA Together $50 million commitment. The statement said they will contribute $2 million to support ongoing relief efforts both globally and locally. That includes $1 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, Crisis Text Line, Direct Relief, Share Our Strength and others.

March 24, 2020: Mario and Enrico Moretti Polegato, presidents of Geox and Diadora, have made a donation of 1 million euros ($1.079 million) to the Veneto region to help manage the health emergency caused by the coronavirus. “In this unprecedented time of crisis in Italy and the Veneto, it was our moral duty to support our doctors and nurses, who are on the front line in the fight against this invisible enemy which makes us all equal, vulnerable and defenseless,” they said in a statement. They added that the gift was their way of supporting all the people affected by the virus and enjoined everyone to stay at home and respect the government restrictions.

March 24, 2020: Lifestyle footwear brand Soludos has announced it will donate 10% of net sales on Wednesday March 25 to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that helps provide food to schoolchildren who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19-related school closures. Additionally, the brand will make a donation of $5,000 to Flexport, a service that ships medical supplies, such as masks and ventilators to health-care workers.

March 24, 2020: Rothy’s has launched a fundraiser in tandem with the nonprofit organization Direct Relief in support of coronavirus health-care workers across the U.S. The company is donating $20,000 to the humanitarian aid group, with money going towards providing protective masks, exam gloves and isolation gowns to health-care organizations with confirmed cases. The company invites consumers to make monetary donations of their own to Direct Relief through its Facebook page.

March 24, 2020: Women’s footwear label Margaux is donating 10% of all sales to the coronavirus fight through April 15. Shoppers can choose whether proceeds go toward Direct Relief, a nonprofit that equips medical workers with the resources to care for the world’s most vulnerable people, or to Doctors Without Borders, which provides life-saving humanitarian care. Customers can shop for Margaux’s products now at Margauxny.com.

March 24, 2020: Luxury footwear label Mia Becar will be contributing all proceeds through April 6 from online sales to the Mia Becar Foundation, a component of the California Community Foundation, a public charity, in support of its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The fund will support community needs identified by its partners in health, housing, education and immigration; the fund will also aid impacted individuals.

March 24, 2020: Denver-based molded footwear company Joybees is supporting Denver’s Food Bank of the Rockies during the coronavirus crisis. Beginning today through March 31, the company will be donating $3 per pair of shoes sold online to the organization. Each dollar raised will provide four meals for individuals facing hunger.

March 23, 2020: To assist both retailers and individuals affected by the coronavirus, Jambu & Co. has announced it will be offering a 30% discount on all-at-once wholesale purchases and deliveries of its Jambu and JBU products. Jambu & Co. is also donating $5 for every purchased pair to the CDC relief fund campaign. In addition, the company is extending all spring future payable terms from 30 to 90 days for those accounts in good credit standing. This extended dating will be applied to all open invoices shipped between Jan. 1 and March 23, and on all future orders shipping between March 23 and April 30. For all-at-once orders shipped between March 1 and April 30, it’s extending future payable terms from 60-90 days and for at-once orders will be extending payable terms from 30-60 days.

March 23, 2020: Boston-born footwear company OOFOS is doing its part to help those on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic. The global recovery footwear brand will start by donating over 1,000 pairs of its shoes to medical professionals and nurses across the United States starting on March 27. OOFOS also wants to ensure that, in particular, nurses across the country are being helped; they’re providing special offers and benefits at oofos.com as well as U.S. retailers that sell the brand.

March 23, 2020: Time is helping people stay cozy at home during the coronavirus pandemic while supporting those in need. The company is contributing 1% of footwear sales on its website to aid elderly and at-risk people across the country. For those who want to donate separately, the company encourages you to do so by emailing info@timeslippers.com.

March 23, 2020: Amid the coronavirus crisis, Southern California shoe brand Esquivel is pitching in to help through its Esquivel X accessories collection. A portion of sales will go to Giving Children Hope, an organization that provides food and supplies to those in need. The nonprofit feeds more than 5,000 people weekly and is giving N95 masks, which are in short supply, to clinics and firefighters.

March 22, 2020: French luxury conglomerate Kering announced that it will provide the French health service with 3 million surgical masks in the days ahead, to be purchased and imported from China. Balenciaga and Saint Laurent’s French workshops are preparing to begin manufacturing masks as soon as they receive approval from the relevant authorities for their manufacturing process and materials. Additionally, the umbrella group has announced a financial donation to the Institut Pasteur to go toward COVID-19 research.

March 20, 2020: Keen announced it will give away 100,000 pairs of shoes, valued at approximately $10 million, to those affected by COVID-19, including health-care professionals and people who have lost their jobs. The Portland-based outdoor brand is asking people to nominate individuals in need on its website. “The Together We Can Help initiative is fundamentally about enabling people to take positive action and build connection in a time of increasing isolation,” said Keen global general manager Erik Burbank, in a news release. “We believe allowing people to pay it forward by providing someone in their community with a free pair of shoes will help build connection at a time of great need.”

March 20, 2020: Zadig & Voltaire have decided to join the fight against the coronavirus in France. The French brand will be donating 20% of its online sales from its newest collection to the Paris Hospital Foundations — Hospitals of France. “France is the country that welcomed me over 20 years ago, and I owe her my support,” explained Cecilia Bönström, the brand’s creative director, in a press release. “We believe it is vitally important to support the work of the Foundation for Hospitals of Paris and of France, which gives real, practical help to all health-care professionals in their day-to-day work and in fulfilling their missions. Today, more than ever, we must show mutual care and support.”

March 19, 2020: Kenneth Cole has announced that 20% of its net sales from kennethcole.com will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which was launched by the World Health Organization and is being managed by the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation. According to the company, the donations will be used to support those severely affected by the coronavirus. This ranges from providing health-care access to patients and supplies for front-line workers to helping accelerate the development of vaccines, tests and treatments.

March 19, 2020: Under Armour announced today that it would donate $2 million to support people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Feeding America will receive a donation of $1 million to support hunger relief efforts related to school closures and quarantines. Additionally, the athletic powerhouse is donating $1 million to Good Sports, a nonprofit organization that provides equipment, apparel and footwear to kids who are most in need to encourage physical activity.

March 18, 2020: Alejandra Alonso Rojas announced that 30% of the proceeds from her brand’s website will be split between God’s Love We Deliver and No Kid Hungry. The two charities provide food for families, children and those who struggle with severe illnesses. The designer will continue this charitable effort until May 30, 2020.

March 18, 2020: Two Ten Footwear Foundation is continuing its ongoing efforts to help industry members in need of assistance during the coronavirus crisis. Services such as financial assistance, counseling and information and referral services are available for eligible industry employees. Those interested can apply online at twoten.org. The group is also accepting monetary donations online.

March 18, 2020: Nike has pledged over $15 million to fight the coronavirus — including $10 million in contributions from Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus; Mark Parker, former CEO and current executive chairman of the board; and John Donahue, the firm’s new president and CEO. The executives and their families are donating $1 million to the Oregon Food Bank, $2 million to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund and $7 million to Oregon Health & Science University. The Nike Foundation, meanwhile, is contributing $1 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $1.1 million to support community partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa through the King Baudouin Foundation. On its domestic turf, it will donate $250,000 to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, $250,000 to the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’ COVID-19 Regional Response Fund and $500,000 to the Boston Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, as well as $1 million to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund in its home state.

March 17, 2020: As Italy continues to be hit hardest by the pandemic, luxury shoe brand Sarah Flint is donating 25% of proceeds from any purchase on its site through March 24 to Lions Clubs International, which will support hospitals Istituto Clinico Beato Matteo and Ospedale Civile di Vigevano located in Vigevano, Italy. The brand has a strong tie to the city, as it’s home to Sarah Flint’s Italy-based team and production for many of the label’s shoes.

March 17, 2020: Moncler made a major contribution to the coronavirus fight. The brand donated 10 million euros ($10.9 million) towards a new hospital that is being built to handle COVID-19 patients in Milan. In collaboration with the Lombardy region of Italy, the Fondazione Fiera Milano plans to have the 270,000 square-foot hospital space with over 400 intensive care units ready within the next two weeks.

March 17, 2020: Ciara and Russell Willson are supporting locals in Seattle by donating one million meals to the Seattle Food Lifeline. The food bank provides meals to those in need with growing numbers due to unemployment and limited options in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 17, 2020: StockX announced via its website that it is donating $20,000 to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which it said will help food banks throughout the country serve the most vulnerable members of the community. Aside from the donation, StockX launched the #FlexFromHome Challenge. The “stock market of things” is asking the fashionable to “Take a quick break from your home office, dress to impress and help support your community.” With every tweet or Instagram Story tagged with #FlexFromHome and @stockx through March 20, the company will donate an additional $1 to the COVID-19 Response Fund, up to $10,000 for a total donation of $30,000.

March 15, 2020: The MLB and the MLB Players Association today announced a joint donation of $1 million to fight hunger amid the coronavirus crisis, which has resulted in shoe store closures and quarantines. The donation will be split evenly among Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America.

March 13, 2020: Celebrate National Shoe The World Day on March 15 with Sanctuary and Soles4Souls. Customers will receive 20% off a purchase of shoes from March 15 to April 1 on Sanctuary.com when they donate a pair of any lightly used shoes to Soles4Souls. Sanctuary is providing a prepaid label when customers sign up. The registrar of National Day Calendar declared the unofficial holiday as National Shoe of the World Day in 2014, created to bring awareness to the need to help those around the world who do not have shoes.

March 13, 2020: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma extends a helping hand to the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Alibaba co-founder announced today that the e-commerce giant’s philanthropic arm and his namesake foundation have joined forces to provide 500,000 testing kits and 1 million face masks to the United States. In a statement shared on social media, the Jack Ma Foundation also announced it worked with the Alibaba Foundation over the past several weeks to “source and donate much-needed materials” to countries most affected by the spread of COVID-19, including Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.

March 12, 2020: Kevin Love is supporting the people behind the scenes who are affected by the suspended NBA season due to the coronavirus. The Cleveland Cavaliers player donated $100,000 to support the team’s arena support staff through the Kevin Love Foundation.

March 12, 2020: DTLR has kicked off its annual March fundraising push for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s “Give thanks. Give hope” campaign. The sneaker retailer has set a goal of raising at least $60,000 for the hospital by collecting donations at all of its 240-plus stores. In addition to raising funds, DTLR also works to boost awareness of St. Jude in its customer base. Since partnering with the hospital over a decade ago, DTLR has raised more than $600,000 for St. Jude.

March 11, 2020: Kering is the latest in fashion powerhouses to contribute to the battle against the coronavirus. The French conglomerate that oversees Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and more donated 2 million euros ($2.25 million) to health-care institutions across Italy. Lombardy, Tuscany, Lazio and Veneto will all see benefits from the donation.

March 11, 2020: Stride Rite is joining the fight to end childhood cancer. The kids’ brand, a division of Vida Shoes International Inc., has teamed up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, pledging to donate 10% of proceeds from the sale of its Atlas slip-on sneakers. The shoe is part of Stride Rite’s APMA-approved Soft Motion collection designed for first walkers. Available in six vibrant prints — including, of course, a lemon-yellow shade — the Atlas is made with premium leather and canvas materials. “We’re excited to take a small step in fighting childhood cancer, and we hope to continue our partnership into the future to help generate awareness and support for this amazing cause,” said Meg Forno, Stride Rite’s marketing director.

March 10, 2020: Marco Bizzarri is doing his part in the fight against the growing spread of the coronavirus. The president and CEO of Gucci made a personal donation of 100,000 euros ($113,000) to Ausl IRCCS of Reggio Emilia, benefitting eight hospitals in Italy’s Emilia Romagna — Bizzarri’s native region.

March 10, 2020: The Skechers Foundation built on the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk’s 11-year tradition, distributes more than $2 million in donations for children with special needs and education. Sponsored by lead presenter Nickelodeon, media sponsor NBC4 Southern California and airline sponsor Turkish Airlines, a check presentation ceremony was held on March 5 at Skechers’ Manhattan Beach, Calif., corporate offices. In addition to the more than $640,000 the Skechers Foundation presented to the nonprofit Friendship Foundation for children with special needs and their families, checks totaling more than $1.3 million were given to six education foundations to protect teachers’ jobs, to retain STEM and vital academic and cultural programs, to maintain smaller classes and to improve library and science technology. The Skechers Foundation also continued its annual scholarship program, announcing its fourth year of college scholarships for exceptional high school students nationwide. It is funded exclusively by the walk’s sponsors.

March 9, 2020: Designer-influencer Chiara Ferrangi and her husband, musician Fedez, donated 100,000 euros ($113,000) to help Milan’s San Raffaele hospital with new beds. The project by the Italian couple was created with the help of the head of San Raffaele’s cardiovascular and general intensive care department, Alberto Zangrillo.

March 8, 2020: Giorgio Armani donated 1.25 million euros ($1.42 million) to hospitals and medical institutions across Italy that are working fighting the spread of the coronavirus. Recipients include San Raffaele and Luigi Sacco hospitals and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan; the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome and the country’s civil defense, Protezione Civile, also will benefit from Armani’s donation.

March 5, 2020: Children’s footwear brand Ten Little has teamed up with Soles4Soles to host a shoe drive across the New York metro area, with dropboxes placed at select locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Hoboken, N.J. Ten Little and Soles4Soles are seeking new or gently worn shoes, which will help protect feet from diseases, allow children to attend schools and limit the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. The drive began on Feb. 20 and will continue through March 20. Donation boxes can be found in Monica and Andy, Lalo, The Wonder, Bright Horizons, Acorn Toy Shop, Stories, NY Kids Club and more.

