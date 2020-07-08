Concepts Will Raffle Its Iconic Nike Dunk Collabs to Benefit a Local Black Community Charity

Although Concepts has locations around the world, the heart of its operation is in Boston. And next week, the boutique retailer will raffle off two of its iconic Nike Dunk collaborations to benefit a local organization dedicated to uplifting the Black community.

Concepts announced today that it is raffling off a set of its limited-edition Nike SB Dunk Low “Purple Lobster” and “Green Lobster” collaborative sneakers. The renowned retailer said 100% of proceeds will be donated to My Brother’s Keeper Cambridge, which describes itself as a task force that is committed to liberation through education for Black boys in Cambridge and throughout Greater Boston.

Concepts will launch the raffle on July 13 via a landing page on its website, Cncpts.com, and it will last for a week. Also, the retailer said it this will be the first of a series of charitable sneaker raffles.

Watch on FN

Both the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Purple Lobster” and “Green Lobster” released in 2018, selling out instantly. Today, the sneakers are reselling on the secondary market with asking prices often in the thousands.

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Green Lobster.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Another look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Green Lobster.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Purple Lobster.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Another look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Purple Lobster.” CREDIT: Courtesy

As unrest mounted after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Concepts has made several public announcements in support of the Black community. Most recently, the retailer announced it would close its stores on July 7 to observe Blackout Day 2020, an economic boycott that asks people to either refrain from spending money or to spend only with Black-owned businesses. Additionally, the boutique asked its customers to support local Black-owned stores.