Why You Shouldn’t Be Sleeping on WNBA Star & Sneakerhead Sue Bird

Sue Bird is perseverance personified. After missing the WNBA season for a knee injury last year, and only getting to play 11 regular games this season, also due to injury, the Seattle guard came back stronger than ever and when it mattered most. At nearly 40 years old, the basketball star helped her team take home their fourth WNBA Championship trophy last night against the Las Vegas Aces, winning 92 to 59.

As of last evening, Bird has become the first WNBA player in history to win titles in three different decades: 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020. For reference, only two NBA players have done the same (Tim Duncan and John Salley). She set a WNBA record for the most assists in a playoff game at 16, during Game 1 of the finals. She also has four Olympic gold medals, as well as two NCAA Championships with her alma mater, the University of Connecticut.

While her accolades speak for themselves, let’s not sleep on her on-and-off-court style. Bird’s collection is just as impressive as her NBA cohorts.

To start, she specifically plays in Nike Kyrie Irving shoes and favors the Kybrid silhouettes, whether its in player exclusives or public releases. For instance, Bird was spotted on the court in Kyrie 6 “By You Air Yeezy 2 Pure Platinum” sneakers, as well as the Nike Kyrie 6 “Neon Graffitis” this season.

Sue Bird wears Nike Kyrie 6 Neon Graffitis on July. 25. CREDIT: AP

On Instagram today, the baller showed off her WNBA bubble shoe closet and it was filled with coveted kicks. We get a feeling it’s only part of her rare collection.

Topping the list included Jordan 1 x Dior high tops, Jordan 4 Retro Off-White “Sails,” Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.”

The medial side of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

She also had her fair share of Nike Dunks, seen in the Grateful Dead Bears Orange sneakers, the Brazils and the Nike SB Dunk Low Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky.” (The Ben & Jerry collab is selling on the resale market for $15,000.)

The medial side of the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky.” CREDIT: Nike

In addition, Bird showcased her Nike Kobe V Protro Girls EYBL and a pair of the Air Jordan 3 Fragments.

However, Kyrie sneakers filled the majority of her closet, featuring Concepts x Nike Kyrie 6 “Khepris” and multiple Nike Kybrid S2 styles, including “What The,” “Sashiko” and “What The PE” colorways.

The lateral side of the Nike Kybrid S2 “Sashiko.” CREDIT: Nike

And finally, the basketball legend showed off her own colorway of the Nike Kyrie 5 that was made exclusively for her in 2019, which was later released to the public.

Nike Kyrie 5 Keep Sue Fresh sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

The sneaker boasts a white-based mid-cut upper, which is detailed with colorful script and graphics throughout the sneaker. The term “#KeepSueFresh,” is embroidered onto the heel counter. The saying was coined by Irving during a conversation with Nike, telling them to make sure the WNBA star is always laced with newest style from his signature line.