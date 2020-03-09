Why Drunk Shopping Is Big Business for Shoe Retailers

For some Americans, a night of drinking can lead to more than just a hangover. According to a new survey by Finder, nearly a quarter of U.S. consumers admit to shopping while intoxicated — and shoes are a favorite purchase after one too many beers or glasses of wine.

Footwear, accessories and apparel captured 36.9% of the total share of drunk spending, which reached a staggering $44.9 billion in 2019. Surprisingly, men accounted for nearly half of those purchases at 45.4% (compared with 20.2% of women). Overall, shoppers spent an average of $148.13 on these fashion items while under the influence.

Other popular drunk purchases include tech products, music, vacations and even cars. Not surprisingly, food clinched the No. 1 spot (58.3%), followed by more alcohol (51.7%).

Consistent with last year’s findings, Millennials are the generation most prone to drunk shopping, with 42.1% of respondents admitting to making tipsy purchases. Gen Z followed closely at 35.4%. Millennials also had the highest average spend on drunk purchases at $879.71, followed by Gen X at $797.49 and Gen Z at $650.48.

Broken down regionally, the Northeast showed the highest percentage of drunk shoppers at 25.82%, while also boasting the highest average spend at $1,195.13. This was followed closely by the Midwest at 23.54%, the West at 23.50% and the South at 20.32%, according to the survey. State by state, Washington spent the most the most on drunk purchases at $2,199.96. Massachusetts came in second at $1,703.14, followed by New York at $1,652.4.

