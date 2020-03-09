Sign up for our newsletter today!

Why Drunk Shopping Is Big Business for Shoe Retailers

By Erin E. Clack
Erin E. Clack

Erin E. Clack

More Stories By Erin

View All
typing online shopping
A new study finds that a quarter of Americans admit to shopping while intoxicated.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For some Americans, a night of drinking can lead to more than just a hangover. According to a new survey by Finder, nearly a quarter of U.S. consumers admit to shopping while intoxicated — and shoes are a favorite purchase after one too many beers or glasses of wine.

Footwear, accessories and apparel captured 36.9% of the total share of drunk spending, which reached a staggering $44.9 billion in 2019. Surprisingly, men accounted for nearly half of those purchases at 45.4% (compared with 20.2% of women). Overall, shoppers spent an average of $148.13 on these fashion items while under the influence.

Other popular drunk purchases include tech products, music, vacations and even cars. Not surprisingly, food clinched the No. 1 spot (58.3%), followed by more alcohol (51.7%).

Consistent with last year’s findings, Millennials are the generation most prone to drunk shopping, with 42.1% of respondents admitting to making tipsy purchases. Gen Z followed closely at 35.4%. Millennials also had the highest average spend on drunk purchases at $879.71, followed by Gen X at $797.49 and Gen Z at $650.48.

Broken down regionally, the Northeast showed the highest percentage of drunk shoppers at 25.82%, while also boasting the highest average spend at $1,195.13. This was followed closely by the Midwest at 23.54%, the West at 23.50% and the South at 20.32%, according to the survey. State by state, Washington spent the most the most on drunk purchases at $2,199.96. Massachusetts came in second at $1,703.14, followed by New York at $1,652.4.

Want more?

Gen Z Loves Adidas, Baby Boomers Buy Coach: The Most Popular Resale Brands for Every Generation

5 Hot Spring Trends You Can Shop On Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad