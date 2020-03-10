Quarantine Extended to Whole of Italy as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 100 in One Day

A man in Rome wearing a protective mask following the news that emergency quarantine measures have been extended to the whole of Italy.

All of Italy is now in lockdown. Following a jump in new cases and locations of the coronavirus, plus almost 100 new deaths in just one day, the travel restrictions and rules imposed Sunday on the Lombardy region have been extended to encompass the entire country. In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, all of Italy’s inhabitants are now subject to a strict quarantine.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte made the dramatic announcement at a press conference late Monday night.

“All the measures of the red zones are now extended to all of the national territory,” he said, also announcing a ban on all public events.

As it stands, these measures will remain in place until April 3.

On Monday, FN spoke to Italian shoe designers and brands working out of the initial red zone . They included Cesare and Arianna Casadei, Sergio Rossi CEO Riccardo Sciutto, Giannico’s Nicolò Beretta and Mariasole Cecchi of Les Petits Joueurs. They explained how their companies were being affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the measures they were adopting to keep staff and customers safe.

A screengrab from Les Petits Joueurs’ virtual showroom, launched Monday. CREDIT: LPG

Many companies are also doubling down on digital strategies to mitigate the virus’s impact on their businesses. The extended measures will make it even harder for businesses to operate, so such strategies will become increasingly vital for their survival.

Nonessential travel away from the home area is banned throughout the country, all gatherings — from sports events to religious ceremonies — have been postponed or cancelled and schools, theaters and nightclubs have closed. Bars and restaurants can still open in daytime hours as long as it is possible for staff and customers to maintain a one-meter distance from each other.

Italy’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 463 — the second largest outside of China — with 9,172 cases countrywide, the most anywhere in Europe.

A deserted Coliseum in Rome following the news that emergency quarantine measures have been extended to all of Italy. CREDIT: Shutterstock