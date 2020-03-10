Quarantine Extended to Whole of Italy as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 100 in One Day

All of Italy is now in lockdown. Following a jump in new cases and locations of the coronavirus, plus almost 100 new deaths in just one day, the travel restrictions and rules imposed Sunday on the Lombardy region have been extended to encompass the entire country. In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, all of Italy’s inhabitants are now subject to a strict quarantine.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte made the dramatic announcement at a press conference late Monday night.
As it stands, these measures will remain in place until April 3.
Nonessential travel away from the home area is banned throughout the country, all gatherings — from sports events to religious ceremonies — have been postponed or cancelled and schools, theaters and nightclubs have closed. Bars and restaurants can still open in daytime hours as long as it is possible for staff and customers to maintain a one-meter distance from each other.
Italy’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 463 — the second largest outside of China — with 9,172 cases countrywide, the most anywhere in Europe.