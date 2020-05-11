Virgil Abloh Shares a Look at Louis Vuitton’s Luxe Slipper Collab With Bape Creator Nigo

Virgil Abloh is offering fans a look at his latest shoe collaboration — and it’s not Off-White x Nike.

The Off-White designer and Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director today took to Instagram to show off a silhouette from Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall ’20 collaboration with Japanese fashion designer Nigo, the creator of Bape, Human Made and The Billionaire Boys Club. The capsule collection, which fans first got a look at in March, is called “LV².”

The open-backed silhouette features a brown suedelike upper, with a shearlinglike lining and a ridged white outsole. The shoe features a cross-strap across the front, which comes complete with a metal “LV²” logo emblem.

In addition to the slippers, the LV² range features tailored suits and logoed denim. The collection features apparel as well as shoes and accessories, mixing streetwear with more formal styles. Highlights include a denim bucket hat, tasseled leather loafers and a duffle bag with a wavy accent designed to resemble melted ice cream — all which come covered in Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram.

Abloh was appointed Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director in March 2018 and is the first African-American to serve in the role. The designer, who won FN’s prestigious Shoe of the Year honor in 2017 for his Off-White x Nike collaboration, has drummed up considerable buzz since taking the Louis Vuitton reins, receiving support from A-list pals such as Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Kanye West. While Abloh has become well-known for his sneakers, his most recent Louis Vuitton runway show, for fall ’20, featured a mix of kicks as well as Derbies and Chelsea boots — proof that the modern man can wear it all.