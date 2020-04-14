Toms and Outerknown Unveil Three Vegan Flip-Flops Made With Algae

Toms is joining forces with sustainable clothing brand Outerknown for an environmentally friendly collaboration, just head of Earth Day.

Founded by American surfer and former “Baywatch” actor Kelly Slater, Outerknown creates sustainably sourced men’s and women’s apparel using organic, recycled or regenerated materials.

Together, the brands created three different colorways of a new Toms x Outerknown Lagoon flip-flop. The durable men’s sandals are made from quick-drying Econyl regenerated nylon straps, a fabric that revitalizes a variety of discarded materials, from fishing nets to industrial waste. The flip-flops also utilize Bloom midsoles made from a plant-based foam that removes algae from rivers and lakes, helping to keep them clean. The 100% vegan pairs are currently available at Toms.com and Outerknown.com for $55.

Toms also announced today that it will be donating one-third of its net profits to the COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, created to support long-time giving partners on the front lines of the COVID-19 health crisis.

As of April 1, every purchase will directly support these partners both in the United Kingdom and abroad, including Americares Foundation, International Medical Corps, Partners in Health, WaterAid and U.K.-based mental health organization The Mix.

Toms x Outerknown Iron Grey Lagoon flip-flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Toms x Outerknown Navy Lagoon flip-flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Toms x Outerknown Dark Brown Lagoon flip-flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

