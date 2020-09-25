Thursday Boot Co. Is Now Selling Men’s Sneakers

Thursday Boot Co. has launched a range of sneakers for me.

Thursday Boot Co. is expanding outside of its signature boots and is now offering sneakers. This week, the brand launched a men’s line, featuring leather low-tops.

Retailing for $129, the direct-to-consumer brand’s newest wares are staying true to its accessible price-points.

“I’ve always been a believer in the concept of offering fair prices every day and that we don’t do sales and discounts,” co-founder Nolan Walsh told FN. “We felt that $129 was the lowest sustainable markup we could have. And it’s aligned with how we’ve gone about producing boots.”



The classic low top is available in black and white colorways, with white outsoles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Thursday Boot Co.

Thursday Boot, which launched in 2014, was created by Walsh and partner Connor Wilson, both graduates of Columbia Business School. The two decided to step into shoe industry after bonding over their mutual passion for footwear and their goal of offering trend-right looks at affordable prices. Since then, their handcrafted boot styles have resonated in both the men’s and women’s markets.

While the sneaker collection is made for men at the moment, Walsh said they are looking into expanding into women’s as well, but want to keep the push as organic as possible.

“I was hesitant about going into sneakers because we’re first and foremost a boot company. But we do an annual product development survey for customers asking for their critical feedback, and for the last two years sneakers has been the No. 1 requested product expansion.”



Featuring black and white styles, the sneaker line also includes a heritage collection seen in dark browns and tanned leathers made out of leather from Chicago’s Horween tannery. This was meant to stay in line with the label’s boot-focused DNA.

Thursday Boot Co.’s heritage sneakers include the Natural style, made out of Horween’s famous natural chromexcel leather, leather laces and a contrasting outsole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Thursday Boot Co.

Since the launch, many styles have sold out and will be restocked in the coming weeks. In addition, three more colorways will make its debut in October, according Walsh.

Outside of sneakers, he noted that another main focus is to continue to build out the women’s boot category.