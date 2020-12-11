Pyer Moss’ Sculpt Sneaker Is Returning in a Second Bright Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Pyer Moss will drop the second colorway of its first in-house sneaker model, the Sculpt, on Saturday. The unisex, lace-up shoe has a cream-colored neoprene, mesh and suede upper with cut-out details at the toe for a futuristic effect. It’s finished with the silhouette’s signature bright yellow midsoles and chunky sphere-shaped outsoles.

Here’s a closer look at the front of the highly-anticipated sneakers. CREDIT: Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

The second release offers a light contrast to the original model, which debuted in 2017 with a black upper. That version is currently available for purchase on resale sites like StockX, with asks starting at $690.

Here’s a closer look at The Sculpt sneaker in the soon-to-be-released colorway. CREDIT: Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

Here’s a closer look at the back of the sneakers. CREDIT: Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

Thanks to their bold yellow-colored outsoles, both Sculpt models are in line with Pantone’s 2021 Color of The Year announcement, highlighting a similar sunny hue. The new Sculpt sneaker colorway will debut alongside the Pyer Moss 3 limited-edition collection, which will feature several apparel pieces from jackets to hoodies and a branded tee — all including the Pantone-approved hue.

The Sculpt sneaker will retail for $595 and is set to be available on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively on pyermoss.com.

CREDIT: Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

Alongside Pyer Moss’ in-house shoe collection, the CFDA award-winning label collaborated with Aurora James to design the Brother Veilles by Pyer Moss collection, which debuted in October. Prior to these initiatives, the New York-based brand launched several sneaker collaborations with athletic footwear powerhouse, Reebok. Pyer Moss’ founder Kerby Jean-Raymond became Reebok’s VP of Creative Direction in September.