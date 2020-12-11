×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Pyer Moss’ Sculpt Sneaker Is Returning in a Second Bright Colorway

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
pyer moss, sculpt
CREDIT: Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Pyer Moss will drop the second colorway of its first in-house sneaker model, the Sculpt, on Saturday. The unisex, lace-up shoe has a cream-colored neoprene, mesh and suede upper with cut-out details at the toe for a futuristic effect. It’s finished with the silhouette’s signature bright yellow midsoles and chunky sphere-shaped outsoles.

Here’s a closer look at the front of the highly-anticipated sneakers.
CREDIT: Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

The second release offers a light contrast to the original model, which debuted in 2017 with a black upper. That version is currently available for purchase on resale sites like StockX, with asks starting at $690.

Pyer Moss Sculpt Sneaker
Here’s a closer look at The Sculpt sneaker in the soon-to-be-released colorway.
CREDIT: Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

Watch on FN

Here’s a closer look at the back of the sneakers.
CREDIT: Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

Thanks to their bold yellow-colored outsoles, both Sculpt models are in line with Pantone’s 2021 Color of The Year announcement, highlighting a similar sunny hue. The new Sculpt sneaker colorway will debut alongside the Pyer Moss 3 limited-edition collection, which will feature several apparel pieces from jackets to hoodies and a branded tee — all including the Pantone-approved hue.

The Sculpt sneaker will retail for $595 and is set to be available on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively on pyermoss.com.

CREDIT: Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

Alongside Pyer Moss’ in-house shoe collection, the CFDA award-winning label collaborated with Aurora James to design the Brother Veilles by Pyer Moss collection, which debuted in October. Prior to these initiatives, the New York-based brand launched several sneaker collaborations with athletic footwear powerhouse, Reebok. Pyer Moss’ founder Kerby Jean-Raymond became Reebok’s VP of Creative Direction in September.

Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad